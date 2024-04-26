The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 26, 2024: a lead on Sheila

Brooke and Luna have a heart-to-heart while Deacon and Finn get a lead on Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 26, 2024.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is at home in Malibu thinking about his conversation with Deacon (Sean Kanan). While the story is outlandish, he can’t stop thinking that there could be some truth to it. A body double would explain the ten toes. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks in he’s so deep in thought he doesn’t hear her. She’s seen that he’s been quiet since the night before and wants to help. He appreciates her concern and she loves his dedication to his work. He tells her how much he loves her and tells her to never question his commitment to her. Once she’s gone, he gets a text from Deacon asking him to come over right away.

"Today’s the day we’re going to find you, Sheila," Deacon says.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) looks over the deals Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) made while he was on his trip. Ridge doesn’t want to make any changes to Hope for the Future because they’re a really good team and he knows RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) can handle anything that gets put in front of them.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is in the design office when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. She immediately asks if Luna is ok and gives her a hug. Luna is surprised that Brooke isn’t upset, but Brooke reassures her that she is upset, just not at her. She’s upset about the mints and Zende. Brooke says she’s there to make sure Luna is ok and to assure her, "woman to woman, that this is a safe place." Brooke tells her that she was taken advantage of in the past, and while Luna defends Zende, Brooke points out that he knew Luna was off limits.

Ridge had been hoping Brooke would be in the meeting, but Carter doesn’t know where she is. Ridge isn’t going to make any cuts to Hope for the Future because he needs RJ and Zende to keep working together because it’s good for them. Ridge knows that the cousins will lock horns, but Ridge has no idea why Carter doesn’t agree. Carter leaves as Steffy arrives. She asks about Douglas and Thomas. Ridge asks about Deacon and his "stories."

Deacon tells his employees he won’t be at work today. Finn arrives and says he’s been thinking about what Deacon said. He doesn’t understand it, but Finn is at least thinking about the possibility that he could be right. Deacon says time is running out and they need to get to work.

Luna asks when Brooke found out about what happened, and Brooke tells her it was a few days ago and she’s been sworn to secrecy. Luna feels terrible that she’s hurt RJ, and Brooke reassures her that RJ loves her very much even though this is all very complicated.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy and Ridge rehash Deacon’s whole argument. Ridge says that Deacon "hasn’t been playing with a full deck" for a while now. This is exactly the kind of thing he would do.

Deacon points out that this is a dire situation after the threatening texts from Sugar and all of the things Lauren Fenmore said about the situation. Deacon gets a very bad feeling about the whole thing. He has Sheila’s credit card password so he thinks they need to look at what she was buying in hopes of finding clues.

Deacon shows Finn all of the credit card transactions and Finn spots a purchase in a neighborhood far from their own. They leave to investigate.

Luna says that she never intended to lie to him, but she wanted to protect him. Brooke says she has nothing to apologize for. Luna says there was so much joy and happiness at the wedding, but she had no idea she’d been under the influence. "It was supposed to be such a beautiful evening and it turned into a nightmare."

Steffy knows that if Deacon doesn’t stop, it’s going to make it even harder for Finn to put Sheila’s death behind him.

Finn and Deacon approach a store worker who is taking a break in an alley. She goes back inside after telling them that she’s never seen the face before. After she leaves, a homeless man, Tom (Clint Howard), asks to see the photo because he sees everyone who goes in and out.

Luna feels terrible about everything. The last thing she wants to do is to cause anyone in the Forrester family any pain. Brooke knows this. Luna says she loves RJ so much, and Brooke hates what this whole incident has done to her. "You know it’s not your fault, right?" Brooke asks, telling her that she’ll always be there for her.

Ridge can’t believe that every time Deacon calls him, Finn goes over there. Steffy knows it’s ridiculous but she’s not going to let that get in the way.

Tom asks for a little bit of money before looking at the picture. He says he never forgets a face. When Deacon shows him the picture, the man’s expression changes. Tom explains that Sheila walked into the building next door, and then there was screaming. It eventually stopped, but he never checked on it. Finn wonders if Sheila could have been in there all along.

Next, we see the dirty interior of the building. Under a blanket are a woman’s fingers.