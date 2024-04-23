The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 23, 2024: Brooke defends Luna

Brooke tries to comfort RJ while Deacon plays amateur sleuth in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 23, 2024.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) thinks back to his conversation with Luna (Lisa Yamada) and is upset when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. She can tell something is upsetting him and asks what’s wrong.

Luna is in the design office and she’s thinking back to her conversation with RJ. He asked for time and she’s having trouble dealing with it. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and sees her daughter upset. She hurries over to give her a hug. Poppy assures her that she gave up her mints but Luna says it’s too late.

Brooke says she’s worried about RJ and asks what’s wrong. He doesn’t want to talk about it. She asks if it’s something to do with Luna, and she says that there are often "rocky times" in every relationship. She wants to help, but he doesn’t think she can. He tells his mother that Luna was "with another guy."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) make out on the couch at their home. He gets a text from Li with pictures of Kelly and Hayes and they both love the pictures. Finn takes the time to tell Steffy about Hope’s visit and how he told her about Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) belief that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive.

Deacon is at work, but he’s more focused on researching Sugar. That means Sheila didn’t die. "Are you still alive?" he wonders.

Poppy wants to know if RJ knows that none of what happened was her fault. Luna tells her mom that RJ needs time because he can’t stop thinking about her in Zende’s bed.

Brooke wants to know who Luna was with. When he reveals that it’s Zende, she’s furious. RJ tells her about the mints, and Brooke can’t believe that Poppy would be so negligent.

Steffy asks Finn about his conversation with Hope, noting that Hope should be worried about Deacon. Finn points out that grief can cause you to see things, and that’s why Deacon thinks he saw Sheila with ten toes.

Deacon is working through the mystery. Is Sugar the one who looks like Sheila but has ten toes?

Poppy insists that RJ knows Luna would never betray him if she was in her "right mind" and Luna agrees. But it’s not that simple.

Romy Park, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke is "heartbroken" for Luna and RJ. She can’t believe Zende did this. RJ says Zende didn’t do anything against Luna’s consent even though she’d been drugged. Brooke points out that even if she was under the influence of drugs, Luna arrived on RJ’s arm and was his girlfriend. Zende sleeping with Luna is "unforgivable." Brooke wants to tell Ridge, but RJ begs him not to say anything. Brooke asks RJ to think about Luna. She wants to know if Luna is okay after all she went through. "Is she all right?” she asks.

Deacon thinks back to the chain of texts between Sheila and Sugar. He thinks Sheila’s messages sounded scared and he wonders if she left town…or if she’s in danger.

Luna knows she broke RJ’s trust and RJ is devastated. Poppy reminds her that she didn’t willingly sleep with Zende. Luna points out that she never should have kept such a big secret from him. Poppy praises how noble it is that she tried to protect him and reminds Luna of how kind and loving she is. She begs her daughter not to lose faith in RJ’s love.

Brooke asks how Luna is handling this. RJ says Luna thinks she betrayed the Forresters, which upsets Brooke greatly. She feels responsible for Luna, pointing out that this happened at the Forrester estate and what happened is horrifying. She tells RJ to think about how she must feel waking up with a strange man. She’s also furious at Zende’s betrayal. She apologizes to her son and can see that RJ still loves Luna. She promises not to tell Ridge and vows to be there for him, and Luna. Brooke hopes that he and Luna can get back to where they were before this all happened.

Finn tells Steffy that Deacon’s quest to find answers impacts Hope. Steffy just wants it to all go away and Finn thanks her for being his rock and helping him to get through it all. "We’re free," he says. "We never have to worry about Sheila ever again," he says.

Deacon continues to research Sugar. He finds an article about Janet Webber, aka Sugar, and finds out that she was released a few months ago. That means she really could have been at the crematorium. "Where the hell is Sheila?"