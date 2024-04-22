The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 22, 2024: Deacon learns about Sugar

Deacon learns more about Sugar in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 22, 2024.

The conversation between Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) continues at Il Giardino. He thinks it’s insane that Sugar is Sheila’s identical twin, but it proves he’s not crazy.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) how she told Deacon he’s delusional. She killed Sheila in self-defense.

Hope (Annika Noelle) can’t believe Deacon would say something like that, even if he’s overcome with grief. Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t so concerned because he knows it comes from his grief. She asks how he’s doing with all of this, and she wonders if any part of him wants to see Sheila still alive.

Liam knows Steffy must be suffering from all of this, knowing that it’s bringing up hurtful memories of what happened. Steffy is concerned about Finn getting caught up in it.

Lauren admits that Sheila’s own mother wouldn’t be able to tell Sheila and Sugar apart. Deacon can tell how much Sheila has done to Lauren over the years. He begs her to tell him everything so he can figure out what’s going on.

Hope knows that emotions have been all over the place about Sheila. She points out Finn didn’t know who his birth mother was for most of his life. He knows he shouldn’t feel anything about her after all she did to his family, but he does feel a connection and he didn’t want to see her dead.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy tells Liam that it’s like Sheila is still controlling their lives, with Deacon helping her. Until it ends, they can’t get back to normal. Liam suggests that she cut Deacon some slack because he’s grieving. He also wishes Finn wasn’t so tied up in it. Steffy wishes the same thing. She just wants Sheila out of their lives.

Deacon knows how many bad things Sheila has done, but Lauren points out that he doesn’t know about all of it and he shouldn’t have let someone like Sheila into his life. He’s convinced something else is going on. Lauren recounts the story of Sheila and Sugar escaping to South America, where Sugar got plastic surgery. Lauren learned all of it while she and Sheila were being held captive. Deacon firmly believes that the body being cremated was Sugar, not Sheila.

Hope doesn’t think it’s crazy for Finn not to want his birth mother dead. He wonders why he’s not just glad to have her out of his life when he was raised by wonderful adoptive parents. When Sheila showed up at his wedding, he was excited to introduce her, not realizing what she’d eventually try to take from him and his family. He knows his feelings for Sheila aren’t important compared to his feelings for Steffy and their family.

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy is glad she can breathe easily without Sheila being around. Liam points out that she is finally safe for the first time in ages. She doesn’t have to worry about being worried and always looking behind her back.

Lauren says Sheila was barely able to get away with what happened. Sheila was only saved when Lauren noticed Sugar walking without a limp when Sheila had been hurt. Sugar confessed everything to the police as a way to get back at her for all the pain she caused her. Deacon seems to think that this must be tied to what happened.

Hope says that Finn is "overdue" for being nominated for father and husband of the year. He asks about Liam, to which Hope replies that Liam could be father of the year. Hope loves how much Finn loves his family. He’s a good man and Steffy should be grateful to have him.

Steffy appreciates that Liam is there for her. Liam says he’s devoted to his daughters and thanks her for being the mother to one of them. He says the love they once had doesn’t die. They share a smile.

Lauren says Sugar is in prison for trying to kill Lauren’s son. She knows Sugar is furious for what Sheila did to her and dreams of getting revenge against her. Deacon asks about Sugar’s real name. It’s Janet Webber. Lauren was hoping Sheila’s reign of terror was over. She hopes Deacon was wrong about what he saw and that it was Sheila who was really cremated. She leaves, and he goes back to the computer. "Sheila, what happened to you?" he asks.