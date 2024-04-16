The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 15, 2024: the truth comes out

It’s the moment of truth for RJ and Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 15, 2024.

It’s a new week in Los Angeles but we’re picking up where we left off on Friday. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe Deacon (Sean Kanan) thinks Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive, ten toes or not. Finn (Tanner Novlan) shrugs, unsure of what to say.

Deacon looks through Sheila’s emails. “Stay away from me, Sugar,” he reads. He wants to know what it all means.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Zende (Delon de Metz) directly if something happened after Eric’s wedding and they’re keeping it from RJ (Joshua Hoffman). Zende admits they slept together.

RJ is trying to figure out the connection between the mints and what happened. Luna’s eyes fill with tears.

Carter can’t believe Zende and Luna slept together. “I thought we did,” Zende says. Carter is confused how it happened if neither one of them wanted to hurt RJ.

RJ wants to know what happened after she left. She says she’d give anything to not hurt RJ. RJ tells her how much he loves her. She says she betrayed him that night.

Steffy was there when the paramedics called Sheila’s death. Finn knows that, but it doesn’t mean Deacon believes it. She doesn’t understand the connection to the toes. Either Deacon is lying or it’s wishful thinking.

Deacon keeps thinking back to seeing Sheila before she was cremated. There’s no question he saw what he saw. He knows Sheila had nine toes, but the body had ten. “Yeah, you’re definitely losing it,” he says to himself.

Carter tries to sort out the situation, and when Zende adds the bit about the mints it all starts to make sense. Carter asks if Zende is certain it happened the way he says it did. He knows what kind of man Zende is. Zende admits he should have figured out that something was “off” with Luna. Now he’s mad at himself because of what Luna has been through with this and what RJ is going to go through.

Sean Kanan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna starts talking fast, insisting that she wasn’t herself. He helps calm her down so she can go to the beginning and explain things. She talks about leaving, getting thirsty and finding herself in one of the guest houses. But she also remembers RJ coming into the room and her saying she was waiting for him. RJ is confused because he knows he wasn’t there.

Steffy is furious at Deacon for keeping Sheila’s memory going by saying she’s alive. She’s already re-living the nightmare over and over in her head. Finn asks what she’s going to do, and she thinks she needs to confront Deacon so he can accept what happened. “We’ll all be better off.”

Zende tells Carter he can’t say anything to anyone. Carter agrees, but he believes RJ deserves to know the truth. Zende agrees, knowing how Luna has been torn apart by the secret but she was trying to protect him. He tells Carter that Luna is with RJ right now to tell him the truth.

RJ wants to know which guest house she went into. Tears stream down her face as she reveals she spent the night with Zende.

Steffy and Finn walk in and Deacon is glad to see them until Steffy reveals she’s there to “set [Deacon] straight.” She tells him he’s wrong because she killed Sheila.

Carter feels terrible that this happened to Zende. Zende hates it, too, but he hates it more for Luna because she’s such a good person. Carter feels terrible for Poppy (Romy Park) too. He hopes Zende is taking responsibility for his guilt, too. Zende says if he’d known he would have done something. Carter points out that Luna was RJ’s girlfriend so he should have “pumped the brakes” before it ever got to that point.

Luna tells RJ she’s not making excuses but she wasn’t in control. RJ is hung up on the fact she was with his cousin and when she goes to him he pulls away, trying to sort things out in his head.

At Il Giardino, Deacon says he saw Sheila at both the morgue and the crematorium. He pulled back the sheet and saw Sheila’s face, but then he saw the ten toes. He can’t believe they want him to drop his questioning. Steffy tells him he needs to drop this because she doesn’t want to think about Sheila anymore. “She’s out of our lives forever.”