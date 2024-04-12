The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 12, 2024: Zende opens up to Carter

Zende comes clean to Carter while Luna has a painful conversation with RJ in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 12, 2024.

We’re back at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that what Deacon (Sean Kanan) said about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) doesn’t make sense. This makes her worried.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) thinks Deacon is losing his mind. Deacon calms himself down so he can talk to him and explain it all.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) apologizes to Zende (Delon De Metz) for not checking in sooner. Zende is ready to talk about what’s bothering him.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that she knows he’s aware that she hasn’t been herself. RJ promises her that she can trust him with anything she needs to tell him.

Zende extolls all of Luna’s virtues, and Carter reminds him that Luna is RJ’s girlfriend. Carter hopes Zende hasn’t forgotten that.

Luna praises RJ for being such a wonderful person. She looks stricken.

Ridge knows Deacon went to the crematorium. He wants to know what makes him think Sheila is still alive.

Finn thinks Deacon is processing his grief. Steffy was there when Sheila died so she knows she's dead. Finn explains that he’s questioning everything because of something he saw: Sheila’s toes. This gets Steffy’s attention.

Carter can tell that Zende has feelings for Luna and reminds him that he can’t act on his feelings. But he can see that something already happened because it’s all over Zende’s face. He asks what happened. Zende says that what happened between them wasn’t Luna’s fault.

Luna tells RJ how much she fears something coming between them. He assures her that nothing will happen and he wants her to talk to him because it will make her feel better. She says he deserves to know what happened.

Ridge thinks Deacon is trying to keep Sheila’s memory alive but that’s only going to hurt people. That includes Finn. But that’s the end of it, Ridge says. They don’t need Deacon stirring everything up. He likes Deacon and suggests that he make an altar in his apartment for her because for everyone else, she’s gone. "You may be wrong, Ridge," Deacon says as Ridge leaves.

Sean Kanan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn asks Steffy if she remembers the bear attack. She does, and the memory of it grosses her out. She asks what this has to do with Deacon, and Finn explains that the body Deacon saw had ten toes.

Carter wants to understand the story and asks if Luna cheated on RJ with Zende. Zende explains that on the night of the party, Luna didn’t make it home. She made it to the guest house. "Carter, she ended up at my place," Zende says.

Luna admits she didn’t feel well the night of the party. RJ remembers that she was tired and went home early. Luna explains that she’d never felt that way before in her life. "Like being drunk but on a whole different level," she says. She tells him she knows what happened now. "My mother happened. My mother and her mints."

Steffy can’t believe he saw ten toes and wants to know what it means. She has no idea how he could have gone with her to the crematorium. Finn says Deacon told him that when the body was going in, the sheet slipped and the body had ten toes. Steffy’s eyes widen in terror.

Deacon takes another drink and tells himself that he’s going crazy. He thinks back to being at the morgue and saying goodbye to her. He knows he saw her there, but what he saw at the crematorium doesn’t make sense. He knows he saw ten toes. "Maybe that wasn’t you," he says. "Maybe you’re out there. Maybe you need my help."

Carter goes through the story. Luna kissed RJ goodnight and ended up at Zende’s house. He sees how upset Zende is and asks him to explain what happened.

RJ doesn’t understand what Poppy’s mints have to do with it. Luna explains that the mints help her mother with anxiety. RJ realizes as she’s talking that the mints were mixed up, and she reminds him how many mints she took that night. He says it explains everything. He presses her about what happened after the party. "I’m so sorry," she says to him, tears falling from her face.

Steffy thinks Deacon is losing his mind. She asks if Finn agrees with her or not. "I don’t care what Deacon thinks. That was Sheila!" she exclaims.

Deacon gets onto Sheila’s computer and goes through the email and files. He finds some mysterious texts on her computer from someone that she was arguing with. "Who’s Sugar?" he wonders.