The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 10, 2024: Deacon can't let Sheila go

Deacon makes his case to Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 10, 2024.

At Il Giardino, Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t believe what he’s hearing from Deacon (Sean Kanan), who is beside himself thinking about the possibility of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) still being alive.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Steffy’s house in Malibu returning a stuffed animal that their daughter left behind with him. He says it’s great being at the house knowing that Steffy and the kids are safe without Sheila around.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) asks Hope (Annika Noelle) if she’s stressed out about Hope for the Future. She’s very stressed, and she’s glad he, Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Zende (Delon De Metz) are there to step up and help her. She knows that without help, the line was close to being cancelled.

Zende wants to know if Luna really plans on telling RJ about their night together. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and wants to know what’s going on, so Luna tells her. They all look concerned.

Hope is thrilled to be working with RJ, Luna and Zende, and she knows Luna will learn a lot by working with Zende.

Poppy tries to talk Luna out of telling RJ, pointing out that she stands to risk everything by telling him. Luna counters by saying that lying to RJ isn’t the right thing to do, and that’s not how Poppy raised her.

Liam wants to know about the service for Sheila. Steffy insists that Finn needed to be there for closure, and now they don’t have to worry about Sheila anymore.

Deacon knows it sounds crazy, and Finn lists all the reasons that she’s dead. Deacon knew it, too, but the person being cremated had ten toes. This gives Finn pause.

RJ admits there’s been tension between himself and Zende because RJ was chosen to work with Eric on his line. But they’re good now, and he also thinks it’s good for Luna to learn from Zende right now.

Luna says that lying to RJ is “like torture” so she needs to tells him the truth. Poppy says that she’s giving up the mints, so if Luna wants to tell RJ what happened, then she should go ahead. She apologizes to her daughter while Zende frowns.

Liam tells Steffy that he cares about her and she’s not alone. He doesn’t agree with Finn’s decision to go to the service, but Steffy stands up for him. She feels better because she knows Steffy is gone.

Tanner Novlan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon tells Finn that he witnessed the cremation and he saw Sheila’s face under the sheet. But when he pushed the button and the sheet slipped off, she saw that the body being cremated had ten toes.

Hope is glad RJ and Zende are on good terms, and he tells her that they will all work together to ensure that Hope for the Future is a success. Hope is thrilled to have Luna on the project, too, and RJ sings her praises, making his sister smile.

Luna takes a deep breath after Poppy leaves. Zende tells her that her mother loves her a lot. Luna knows that telling the truth will hurt Zende, but he agrees that she should tell the truth because he cares too much about her and doesn’t want her to be upset.

Liam asks where Finn is. Steffy tells him that Deacon called and is really upset about Sheila’s death. Liam can’t believe that Deacon loved Sheila. He always admired Deacon but never understood it. Steffy doesn’t care for Deacon but Finn, a “doctor through and through,” cares about everyone.

Finn tries to tell Deacon that people see things when they witness death. Deacon knows he sounds crazy but there were ten toes. “What if it wasn’t Sheila who was cremated?” he asks.

RJ looks around the CEO office and laughs that when he got back to LA he didn’t think he wanted to work in the family business, but now he’s working with his sister and cousin, and the woman he loves. He thinks that’s the recipe for an even stronger Hope for the Future.

Zende tells Luna that RJ knows who she is and he won’t reject her because of what happened. Zende says he never should have been drawn to his cousin’s girlfriend. But if RJ blames Luna for what happened, he’ll be there for her.

Steffy tells Liam about being cleared for Sheila’s death. He’s not surprised because it was clearly self-defense. She asks how he’s doing. He says he’s doing ok, focusing on the kids. But he’s also doing some soul searching, and whether he’s the kind of man he would want his daughters to be with. He knows he was “waffling” when it comes to choosing between Hope and Steffy so for now he wants to be the best father he can be. Steffy says he’s the greatest father and he should be proud of that. It means a lot to him.

Deacon insists that he’s not making this up. He knows what he saw. Finn says it’s all in his head. There’s no way Sheila wasn’t the one being cremated. It’s time to say goodbye to Sheila because she’s dead. But Deacon can’t let it go.