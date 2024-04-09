The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 9, 2024: Hope reveals the future

Hope gives Luna a new job while Deacon questions his sanity in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 9, 2024.

At Il Giardino Deacon (Sean Kanan) thinks back to the cremation as his workers prepare the restaurant for another day. He’s going crazy thinking about what he saw.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) greets Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a kiss and she gives him a coffee. She asks if he got the closure that he needed, and he did. He thanks her for being so understanding and he says she’s amazing. Steffy asks about Hope being at the memorial, too.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is about to host a meeting with Zende (Delon De Metz), RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada). They ask if she’s ready for a meeting after the memorial but she reminds them that she was only there to support her father. Zende is grateful that they won’t have to worry about Sheila being a threat anymore. Hope appreciates their concern but she called them together because she wants to talk about Thomas leaving for Paris. She fills them in on what happened with the proposal, and while she doesn’t know what that means with her personal or professional life, it means they’re all going to have to work as a team. Zende gives Luna a look but she won’t meet his gaze.

Finn says that he had no idea how much Deacon loved Sheila and how he’s struggling to deal with her being gone.

One of Deacon’s workers asks if he’s ok after the memorial, and Deacon tells him he’s not right at all.

Zende says that while Thomas was the lead designer, Hope was the leader. They’re all happy to help and she praises their talent and brilliance. But they all have to step up. Hope is very excited to have Luna on the team because her work on Eric’s collection impressed a lot of people so Luna is going to work closely with Zende.

Steffy doesn’t have any sympathy for Deacon but she understands why Sheila’s death would impact him. And Finn. Finn thanks her for giving him enough space to process what he lost, and she vows that she will always support him no matter what. Sheila won’t come between them, ever.

Deacon says Finn and Hope showed up. When his worker says it’s hard to believe Sheila’s gone, Deacon thinks back to the conversation he had with her about how easy it was for her to fake her own death. That’s why she cut off her own toe. He questions whether he saw ten toes or not. Because if it was ten toes on the body, then the body wasn’t Sheila.

Sean Kanan, THe Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope says that she loves the work Luna did with RJ but since Hope for the Future isn’t about couture, she’ll need to work with Zende because he has more experience to take over for Thomas. Zende is thrilled, but RJ looks less than enthused. Hope knows that they will bring out the best in each other, and that’s another reason for Luna to stick close to Zende. Luna thinks back to waking up in Zende’s bed and she knows that this isn’t going to be easy.

Finn is grateful for Steffy’s patience and understanding. Steffy won’t let anyone come between them. He’s glad they don’t have to worry about her anymore. His phone rings. It’s Deacon. Deacon asks where Finn is and says he needs to get to Il Giardino. He won’t talk about it over the phone but he says it’s urgent and it’s about Sheila. Once Finn ends the call, he tells Steffy he won’t be long and this will be the last time they have to deal with Sheila.

At Il Giardino, Deacon pours himself a drink. “It can’t be,” he keeps repeating.

Hope asks RJ later if she caught him off guard. She knows he loves working with Luna but she thinks it will be good for Luna if she gets to learn from RJ.

Zende finds Luna in the design office and asks if she’s okay. She says that what happened was complicated and keeping the secret is making her feel worse every day. He hates that she’s struggling but it wasn’t her fault. Luna says that it’s her decision to lie to him and that’s killing her. She decides that RJ needs to know the truth about what happened.

After Finn leaves, Steffy thinks back to the conversation she had with Finn and how he said they don’t have to worry about her anymore. Steffy doesn’t seem to agree.

When Finn arrives at Il Giardino, Finn tells Deacon to calm down because he’s “all wound up.” Finn tells Deacon that he has to put Sheila behind them because he loves his wife too much. He needs to put Steffy into the past. Deacon wants that for Finn. Finn says Deacon did everything he could for Sheila, even going to the crematory. Deacon drops the bomb: “What if the person I saw being cremated wasn’t Sheila?”