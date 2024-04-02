The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 2, 2024: Deacon plans a funeral

Deacon makes plans for Sheila’s memorial service in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 2, 2024.

We begin in Malibu with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Finn (Tanner Novlan) that they are safe and secure now, and they love each other. Finn worries about Douglas being in Paris, away from the family, but Steffy is convinced that Douglas will thrive in his new home.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are talking in the office when Beth comes in and tells them about the movie she saw. She loves when her parents are together, which makes Liam and Hope exchange a look.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is making the final arrangements for Sheila's funeral when the Logan sisters walk in. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) says she’s happy to be back now that Sheila’s gone. She apologizes immediately for being insensitive. He invites them to the service he’s having for Sheila, there at the restaurant, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says he should understand why they need to decline the invitation. He says he’s going to invite Hope and Finn.

Hope agrees that she likes doing things together as a family and Liam says that there’s a hole in the schedule that weekend so they might be able to do some things together. Beth says there’s a baby hippo at the zoo so Liam says they might all be able to go together.

Steffy understands why Finn is defending Hope, but she encouraged Thomas to leave LA because it was the healthy thing for him to do. She doesn’t want him to feel that he can’t disagree with her, because their marriage is strong and they should be able to have different opinions.

Liam asks Beth if there were any scary parts in the movie, but Beth wasn’t scared. When she says that she wasn’t scared, and that the good guys always win, Liam says that she gets that from her mother. Beth has to run to another engagement, and Hope asks if he’ll stick around for her. He will.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Logan sisters are enjoying their food when Deacon comes over and Katie (Heather Tom) says it might not be appropriate for Hope to be involved in the service. They also think inviting Finn is a mistake. Deacon doesn’t see it that way.

Finn and Steffy are enjoying a kiss when Deacon calls him. Deacon fills him in on the service while Steffy looks on curiously. Deacon knows things were rough for Finn and Sheila but he thinks Finn should be there. Finn isn’t so sure. When Finn ends the call, he tells Steffy that Deacon wants him to be at the memorial service. Steffy looks shocked.

Brooke approaches Deacon privately to see what Finn said. He’s disappointed by Finn’s response and tells her that he’s hoping for a better response from his own kid.

Luna looks worried on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope comes back in and is so happy that Beth is so happy. Her phone rings and it’s Deacon. Hope guesses the call is about Sheila, which piques Liam’s interest. Deacon tells her about the service and asks if she would be there. Brooke watches the conversation from her seat. He tells her that he invited Finn but doesn’t know if he’ll be there. She ends the call and Liam wants to know what’s going on.

Steffy can’t believe Deacon had the nerve to ask Finn to go to a service at the place where they were shot. Steffy calls Deacon "a fool" for inviting him and thinking Finn would go. Finn never thought there would be a service for her, and Steffy says there shouldn’t even be a service for someone who caused so much pain. "Tell me you’re not going to Sheila’s funeral," she says.

Brooke asks about Deacon’s conversation with Hope. He says he caught her off guard about the service, and he also notes that it seems like everyone has forgotten about her. He misses Sheila a lot and it would mean a lot to him if Hope was there for the service.

Liam asks how Hope is doing after being blindsided. He can’t believe Deacon thinks Hope would be there for Sheila’s memorial. Hope thinks Deacon just needs to say goodbye, but Liam thinks there are more people who need to say "good riddance." Liam tells her to not feel bad about it because no one else will go. She tells him that Finn was also invited and Liam can’t believe that he’d go. But Hope doesn’t see it that way.

Steffy thought the door was closed on Sheila. She thought that they’d closed the door on everything to do with Sheila. Steffy thought they put it all behind them and Finn assures her that he is there with her and she’s his priority. She’s all that matters. Steffy tells Finn she loves him and then goes to get ready for work. He sits down on the couch and thinks about the good moments he’s had with Sheila, and when he came home to find that Steffy killed her. He thinks about Deacon’s words to him and how she’d want him at the funeral, but he also knows how it would upset Steffy, too. He’s got an impossible decision to make.