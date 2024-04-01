The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 1, 2024: Liam, Finn weigh in

Steffy insists she's not the aggressor while Liam sympathizes with hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 1, 2024.

We begin this week at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) sees a picture from Rome and thinks back to what happened with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). That's when Liam (Scott Clifton) knocks on the door; he's there to see how she's doing but she wonders if he's there to gloat about Thomas leaving town.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) he can see where Hope would be upset that Thomas left town with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Steffy is stunned Finn is even bothering feeling bad for her.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) find Luna (Lisa Yamada) in the office. She was thinking about waking up that night at Zende's apartment when they walk in, which makes everything even more awkward. They tell her Thomas has left town for Paris after Hope turned down his proposal for the second time. His absence means he won't be working on Hope for the Future, and they will all have to step up to keep things going.

Liam tells Hope he's not there to gloat. She's glad, because she's already heard it all from Steffy.

Steffy reminds Finn about all of the things the Logans have done to the Forresters all these years. Hope's not the innocent girl she once was, she says. That's why it's better that Thomas is gone.

Luna feels terrible for Hope and wonders if there’s a way for things to work out. RJ says Hope needed more time while RJ says Thomas couldn't keep waiting around to see how they turn out. Luna is hopeful that a little time and some distance could help them turn things around. Zende isn't very hopeful that there’s a solution to this.

Liam tells Hope they may not be married but he doesn't like seeing her hurt. "It's a little late for that," Hope says. Liam says it's all on Thomas, she didn't do anything wrong by asking for more time. She's upset he hurt her by leaving and by taking Douglas with him. Liam admits that Douglas leaving must hurt a lot. Hope tells him that Steffy was behind the whole thing, having told her to her face that she's looking out for her brother. Steffy made certain that Hope and Thomas will never be together. Hope admits she broke Thomas' heart, but Steffy made everything so much worse.

Luna looks worried on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says that Thomas turned his whole life around, and all he wanted was Hope's love. Finn points out that Hope is impacted by this, too. "No one should feel sorry for her," Steffy tells him.

Zende knows that Thomas understood Hope's designs better than anyone, so with him gone they need to work together. Luna offers to chip in, which makes RJ happy that Zende will get to see how hard she works.

Hope is tired of everyone protecting Steffy while she's destroying Hope's life. Liam knows Steffy always protects her brother. Hope tells him what Douglas said to her before they left and how much it hurt her, and that's when Liam understands how hard this situation is for her. "Just give him time. He loves you," Liam says. She wishes Thomas had taken more time to think about things before he left but Steffy had to stir it all up. She knows how he feels about Steffy, but she tells Liam that Thomas and Douglas would still be there if not for Steffy.

Finn knows Steffy is hurting because of what Thomas went through, but he tells her to consider that Hope is feeling bad, too. He doesn't think she can put all of the blame on Hope.

Zende knows how amazing Luna's work is and it would be his pleasure working with Luna on Hope for the Future. Luna doesn't look so sure.

Hope says she and Thomas were working on their issues. When she mentions how she loves him, she apologizes to Liam for having to sit through her talking about another man. She apologizes again for the "overshare" and he offers to help with Beth if she needs it. He says he's relieved that Thomas isn't involved in their daughter's life, and he also says it's possible that another man will come into her life "that's worth saying 'Yes' to."

Finn suggests Steffy try "feeling for" Hope more, believing she deserves some compassion. Steffy tells him that Hope said she'd "regret" what she did. Steffy doesn't like that Finn is defending Hope, so she suggests they put this behind them because their love for each other is what matters.