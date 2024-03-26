The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 26, 2024: Logans vs Forresters

It’s the Logans vs the Forresters in the The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 26, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that he could leave with his son and build a fresh new life with him — and without Hope (Annika Noelle). Steffy blames a "manipulative" Hope for destroying Thomas’ dreams. She did it because "she’s a Logan, and that’s what they do." She implores him to think about his pride and dignity and leave her, rather than have his heart broken again.

Hope tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he has to see that Steffy is trying to do more than protect her brother. Ridge says he wanted Hope and Thomas to be happy, but this outcome is exactly what he was afraid of. Hope knows he’s seeing Steffy’s protective side, but there’s no way she’s not using the past and their history as a reason for the current attacks. "I’m not Steffy’s punching bag," Hope says.

Ridge defends Steffy. He listens to Hope but he doesn’t think that it’s fair of her to blame Steffy for her attack. If Hope had been honest from the beginning, she would have thought about it before she got into the relationship. He wants to know what her intentions were, because right now, he’s concerned about his son.

Thomas says that he can’t just pick up his life in LA and start over. Steffy knows it won’t be easy, but it will be better. "Hope’s just not going to love you the way you love her," she tells him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) suggests that they let Hope and Thomas work things out on their own. Ridge doesn’t see how that’s possible because Thomas is his son and Hope is her daughter. He knows he can’t be objective but he knows that Thomas was "all-in" on the relationship. He wants to know, honestly, if there is something that she can’t forgive in his past that’s keeping her from accepting his proposal. Brooke says he should know why Hope’s upset after all Thomas did to her. Hope says that she wants to work things out with Thomas but right now Steffy is turning this into "Forrester vs. Logans."

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says things are only going to get worse if he doesn’t put an end to things right now. She implores him to protect Douglas and get out of town. Thomas hears her message and assures her that Douglas is always his top priority. "I hear you, Steff," he says.

Hope takes a business call about Hope for the Future. Once she ends it she says she needs to talk to Thomas about a proposal but Ridge says he went home. Steffy walks in and says she’s not sure that Thomas wants to talk to her. He’s in the design office, actually. Hope leaves, and Steffy tells Brooke and Ridge that she’s in for a "rude awakening."

After ending a call, Thomas thinks back to how his relationship with Hope started. Hope knocks and walks into the office. She says she loves him and begs him to not listen to Steffy.

Steffy gets off the phone with the pilot, making sure the jet is ready to go. Ridge didn’t know she was going on a trip, but she says she just likes to be prepared. Brooke wants to know what Steffy meant about a rude awakening. Steffy doesn’t get it, since Brooke never supported the relationship in the first place. She references the Logans "circling the wagons" to protect their own. Brooke thinks Steffy should leave them alone and let them work it out, otherwise it might be seen as a vendetta.

Thomas says he proposed again, and Hope turned him down. He understands why she turned him down. She reminds him that she’s trying to be the best mother she can be. And just because she didn’t say yes to the proposal doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to see him or be with him or laugh with him. "We have something special," she says. He makes her feel valued and seen, and it’s all because of him. She says she knows he’s a one-woman man, and she feels lucky to be the woman he picked. She begs him to not let Steffy undermine their relationship. She tells him she loves him and doesn’t want to lose him. Thomas says nothing.