The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of March 25-29

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

The fallout from Hope's (Annika Noelle) rejection of Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) second marriage proposal continues. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 25.

As Thomas realizes that his pursuit of Hope could be coming to an end, the Forresters and the Logans start taking sides when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) demands answers.

Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is looking to move on from what happened with her mother's special mints but Zende (Delon de Metz) isn't ready to give up trying to win her over.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 25 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25

"Thomas reels to Ridge about how Hope blindsided him. Steffy and Hope’s argument hits its tipping point."

Tuesday, March 26

"Ridge demands answers from Hope while Brooke defends her. Steffy gives Thomas advice on how to get over heartbreak."

Wednesday, March 27

"Brooke and Steffy battle over Hope and Thomas. Hope is stunned when Thomas announces a life-changing decision."

Thursday, March 28

"Thomas and Hope have a difficult discussion with Douglas. Steffy is pleased with her glorious victory."

Friday, March 29

"Steffy and Hope’s feud escalates as the two sling accusations at each other. Zende asks Luna if there is a possibility of a future for them."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18: "Hope gives Thomas an answer to his marriage proposal. Luna tells Bill about her frustration not knowing who her father is. Poppy makes a big request to Finn."

Tuesday, March 19: "Hope’s decision causes emotional fallout from the Logans and Forresters. Steffy’s anger at Hope hits an all-time high."

Wednesday, March 20: "Carter attempts to convince Liam that Thomas has changed. Their feud reignites when Hope stands up to Steffy."

Thursday, March 21: There was no episode due to March Madness

Friday, March 22: There was no episode due to March Madness

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.