Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 25-29

Looks like it's going to be another big week in Salem as we head into the last days of March. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 25-29.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25

"Maggie sees Konstantin in a new light. Sarah tries to persuade Xander that Konstantin is a changed man. John struggles with his past as Marlena and Steve support him. Kristen and Alex devise a plan to make Brady and Theresa jealous."

Tuesday, March 26

"Wendy and Tripp come to terms regarding the next step in their relationship. Abe and Paulina talk about the recent miracles they experienced together. Brady confronts Alex about Kristen. Kristen plays Theresa carefully."

Wednesday, March 27

"Holly prepares to confess the truth to Nicole about Tate and the drugs. Tate journals about his conflicted feelings for Holly. Marlena and Eric catch up as they touch on the dynamic between Sloan and Nicole. Stephanie and Everett discuss their current situation. Xander tells Harris he didn’t shoot him."

Thursday, March 28

"It’s Jude’s christening day. Nicole and EJ have a rough start with Holly. Marlena tries to get John to forgive himself. Melinda reminds Leo to keep his mouth shut. Brady and Roman share a moment of support."

Friday, March 29

"Jude’s christening continues. Will the truth about the baby switch be revealed? Holly makes a confession to Eric. Leo, Melinda, and Sloan make a pact. Theresa demands answers from Tate."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18

"EJ tells Stefan he’s pulling the trigger on an escape plan. Ava and Harris get intimate. John is dismayed to learn Marlena and Steve already know about Konstantin’s allegations. Sloan and Eric have a disagreement about Jude’s christening."

Tuesday, March 19

"Ava is horrified to learn that Stefan is the one who tried to kill Harris. Johnny and Chanel make love as newlyweds. Kate bonds with Paulina while Abe confides in Roman about a miracle. Xander is released on bail to Sarah."

Wednesday, March 20

"Johnny suggests a location to Chanel for their honeymoon. EJ searches for Stefan. Eric senses Holly is holding back about Tate. Xander and Sarah enjoy some alone time together, but end up missing Victoria. Konstantin reminds Theresa about their plans to obtain the Kiriakis fortune."

Thursday, March 21

"Jada pleads with Harris to not destroy his career because of his affair with Ava. Leo tries to come up with his next gossip column. Chad is stunned when a drunk and disheveled Stefan pays him a visit. Paulina and Abe return home to a mini-celebration set up by Johnny and Steve."

Friday, March 22

"EJ is stunned to learn Stefan has turned himself in. Harris warns Ava there may be a problem with Stefan’s deal. John tells Marlena he’s going to turn himself in after he apologizes to Konstantin. Eric observes Nicole discussing christening arrangements with Sloan."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.