The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 25-29

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up in the final days of March in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 25-29.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 25 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25

"Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision-making, Lily settles unfinished business with Heather, and Phyllis sounds an alarm for Danny and Christine."

Tuesday, March 26

"Jack and Traci worry about Ashley’s behavior, Danny romances Christine, and Audra makes a shocking decision."

Wednesday, March 27

"Daniel and Heather worry about their future, Adam and Chelsea disagree on how to help Connor, and Lily takes charge at the office."

Thursday, March 28

"Nikki confides in Jack, Sally gives Adam some moral support, and Diane and Kyle navigate their relationship at Jabot."

Friday, March 29

"Victor reveals a plan to distract Nikki from her problems, Claire catches the eye of someone new, and Adam receives unsolicited advice from Nick."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18: "Victor receives a shocking request from Nikki , Billy has a troubling encounter with Ashley, and Summer challenges Claire."

Tuesday, March 19: "Victor tests Nick and Summer’s loyalty, Chelsea blames herself for Connor’s issues, and Nikki’s plan for revenge against Jordan backfires."

Wednesday, March 20: "The Newmans support Claire as she struggles to connect with her new family."

Thursday, March 21: No episode aired due to March Madness

Friday, March 22: No episode aired due to March Madness

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.