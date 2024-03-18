The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2024: Hope gives Thomas an answer

Thomas asks Hope for an answer while Bill offers a shoulder to cry on in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2024.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is stunned when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) gets down on his knee and proposes to her. He says all the right things, including that he’ll be a great husband and father. He’s resolute and smiling and she can’t answer.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is all business when Liam (Scott Clifton) arrives and closes the door behind him. He was going to make up an excuse to come see her but he was just concerned about her. Sheila’s death was one thing, but he’s still upset at Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) reaction.

In Malibu, Finn says he’s sorry about Poppy’s (Romy Park) fight with Luna (Lisa Yamada). Poppy admits Luna wants to talk to her dad and she needs Finn's help.

Luna apologizes to Bill (Don Diamont) for getting emotional, and he assures her he’s happy to be a "shoulder to cry on." Or, a "shoulder to cry over" because he likes his shirt. She laughs.

Finn doesn’t understand what Poppy needs. Poppy asks Finn to talk to Luna and that will fix everything.

Luna appreciates Bill’s offer of advice and guidance. She admits it has been frustrating for her because her mom has always been like a best friend but now she needs someone else and she doesn’t know who her father is.

Steffy is glad to see Liam and she assures him that her relationship with Finn is fine. She’s not worried about Finn, but she is worried about Thomas. She doesn’t think Hope will ever commit to Thomas and that’s not good.

Thomas is still on one knee when he tells Hope he designed the dress for their wedding. He thinks the ring has been around her neck long enough and now he wants the world to know they’re together. "All you have to do is say you’ll marry me." Hope takes the ring, but she can’t speak.

Finn is confused that Poppy wants him to talk to Luna, but he doesn’t understand why he should do it in place of Luna’s father. He asks if she knows who Luna’s father is, but Poppy doesn’t answer.

Luna wonders if she has a right to know who her father is. Bill admits he asked Poppy if he could be her father. Luna says she feels it’s wrong that her mom is keeping her from her father and Bill wonders if Poppy is protecting her from something. Bill knows Poppy has her best interests at heart.

Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says Hope will never give Thomas what she wants. After all, Hope was the one who started it by kissing Thomas in Italy and now she’s leading him on. Liam appreciates Steffy acknowledging that out loud because no one ever sees it like that. He also wishes Hope would leave Thomas.

Hope tearfully tells Thomas how much she loves him, but she tells him she can’t accept his proposal. "I’m not ready!" she cries.

Poppy says Luna was conceived in love. Finn doesn’t understand why Poppy didn’t think Luna would eventually want her father. Poppy says Luna needs a "strong male presence" in Luna’s life and Finn would be perfect for it.

Luna thanks Bill and he says he doesn’t mind because he loves that he can be someone she can open up to. He says Poppy is still the same "take me or leave me, breath of fresh air," he says. He has to be guarded about women because of his money, and he loves that Poppy doesn’t care about the money. He calls Luna remarkable.

Steffy says her brother is in for "a world of hurt" because he and Hope aren’t in the same place.

Thomas can’t believe that Hope is turning him down "again." She begs him to see that she loves him and the time they’re spending together. She knows how much he loves her and she loves that. But she’s barely out of one marriage and she needs more time. When she reaches for him, he pulls away. She tells him she loves him but she isn’t ready for another marriage. He runs from the room as she sobs.

Finn says he’ll always be there for Luna, whenever she needs him. He remembers the time he spent with Poppy and how she used to take care of him. Poppy says that this time, Luna’s request to know her father feels different. Finn thinks it might be time for Luna to know her father’s identity.

Bill can see that Luna is really upset, and he's sympathetic. He says that when she finally finds her dad, he’ll be so "happy and proud" to have her as his daughter. She starts crying so he thinks he upset her even more, but she assures him it’s in a good way. He offers to do whatever it takes to help. "I really like you, Bill," she tells him. She wishes he was her father. When he says she’d be "filthy rich" she laughs and says she doesn’t care about money, which makes him joke that it’s proof she’s not his daughter.

Hope weeps as she thinks about denying Thomas’ request. When Steffy finds Thomas pacing in the office, she asks what’s wrong. He tells her about Hope, and Steffy realizes Hope turned him down again. This is what Steffy was afraid of. "I don’t understand what I did wrong," he says. Steffy gently reminds him that Hope was wearing the ring as a necklace, and Steffy tells him to stop with all of this because Hope will never give him what he wants. "You need to let her go," she tells him.