The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 15, 2024: Thomas makes a move

Luna and Bill have a heart-to-heart about her father while Thomas asks a big question in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 15, 2024.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Bill (Don Diamont) how hard it’s been not knowing who her father is. She apologizes for unloading on Bill, but he’s so glad she’s talking to him. “I just wish I could talk to my father,” she says.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) comes into the house and towels off after surfing. Poppy (Romy Park) knocks and comes in. She heard what happened and feels terrible. She’s there because she needs to talk to someone who can be understanding. He agrees and asks what’s going on. “It’s Luna,” Poppy says.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) he’s been inspired by Hope’s (Annika Noelle) influence in his life and he doesn’t think anyone has ever loved him so much. In the design office, Hope tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she loves Thomas and asks her mother to support their relationship.

Thomas is so grateful to his father for jumping in and supporting his relationship with Hope. Ridge says Thomas is his son and he loves him. He encourages him to reach out and take what he wants. Thomas says he has plans to do just that.

Brooke can’t help but agree that everyone seems good, and hope is thrilled that her mother seems to be coming around.

Poppy tearfully admits that she let Luna down and now she doesn’t want to talk to her. She wants to talk to Finn’s father. This doesn’t seem to surprise him.

Bill admits he isn’t Luna’s father, but he promises to be a good listener if Luna needs him. She really appreciates it.

Romy Park, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Thomas presents Hope with a beautiful dress that Thomas designed for her because she’s his muse. She’s in the middle of some work but he says this can’t wait. In that case, she asks for his help taking her clothes off.

Bill says he usually talks a lot but in this case, he will shush up and listen. Luna asks if he wants something to drink and he asks if she has scotch, but they don’t have alcohol in the house. Bill forgot about how Poppy doesn’t drink, she just has her "happy pills" and this makes Luna tear up. He apologizes for upsetting her, but Luna assures him that she’s ok. She asks if he’s ever talked to her mom about her father.

Ridge can’t believe it when Brooke says she might be changing her mind about Thomas. She makes him promise not to read into it, but she can’t deny the changes in Hope’s confidence and happiness. She thinks it’s all because of Thomas.

Hope shows off the dress he designed for her. He credits her, not the dress. He wants her to keep it on because she can have anything she wants. "I would give you the world," he tells her. "You already have," she replies. When she starts to take the dress off, he reveals he has plans and she should wear the dress.

Finn wants to understand why Luna is upset that she can’t speak with her father. He asks if Poppy knows who Luna’s father is, and Poppy admits that she doesn’t have a choice. Finn wants to know why he has anything to do with it. Poppy explains that she needs to talk to Finn about Luna’s father.

Bill says that he’s discussed Luna’s father with Poppy and he admits he "hoped" it could be him. Luna looks like she wishes he was her father. She tells him that she had a conversation about it with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), too. Luna says Poppy always shuts down conversations about her father, leading Bill to wonder if there could be a good reason Poppy is keeping her father’s identity from her. He says she has every right to have that information, and as he told Poppy, any man would be so proud to have a daughter like Luna.

Brooke says that any mother would want her daughter to be happy. Ridge says that they do things together all the time, and maybe Hope and Thomas could be the ones to move the company forward. Brooke says to give it time.

Thomas reveals that he has the conference room decorated for a romantic dinner with Hope. It’s just the two of them. He even has a speech prepared for the occasion. Thomas tells Hope that she’s given him so many second chances and he’s so grateful to her. He says he thinks they’re ready, and he takes the ring off her necklace and says it’s time to put the ring on her finger. "Say you’ll be my wife. Say you’ll marry me," he says. She stares into his eyes.