The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of March 11-15

While Finn and Steffy work to repair their relationship, Hope and Thomas move full speed ahead with their relationship. Here's what's happening in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 11.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11

"Finn and Steffy fight their demons over Sheila’s death and try to fix the void between them. Wracked with guilt over betraying him with Zende, Luna cries at R.J.’s praise and loyalty."

Tuesday, March 12

"Ridge asks Brooke to give more grace to Thomas and Hope’s relationship. Finn hallucinates about Sheila’s death while attempting to connect with Steffy. Thomas and Hope remember their time in Rome with a romantic Italian dinner."

Wednesday, March 13

"Hope worries about Deacon’s emotional well-being, while Thomas is focused on Steffy’s. Finn freaks out when he cannot stop seeing his dead mother, Sheila."

Thursday, March 14

"Bill and Luna share an unexpected and comforting conversation about parents and children. Hope attempts to get through to Brooke about Thomas’s commitment and care."

Friday, March 15

"Ridge encourages Thomas to act boldly in his love for Hope. Thomas creates a beautiful new gown for Hope. Bill offers to be a sounding board for Luna when Poppy cannot."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4: "Deacon confronts Steffy, making serious allegations. Finn tells Steffy he needs time to process the enormity of their situation."

Tuesday, March 5: "A heartbroken Deacon breaks down over Sheila’s body. Li and Finn argue voraciously about Sheila’s death. Steffy confides in Liam that she is concerned that her marriage may not withstand this latest tragedy."

Wednesday, March 6: "Liam threatens Finn that he will step up for Steffy if Finn won’t. Hope consoles Deacon and helps him grieve."

Thursday, March 7: "Finn and Steffy come together for the first time since Sheila’s death."

Friday, March 8: "Poppy and Zende interfere in Luna’s decision to come clean to R.J. Memories of Sheila haunt Finn."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.