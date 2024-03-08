The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 8, 2024: Steffy and Finn reconnect

Finn goes home while Luna struggles to keep her secret in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 8, 2024.

We’re back at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) apologizes for what happened. She just reacted in order to save herself. "I think my emotions just need to catch up," Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells her. He isn’t going to sleep at the hospital again, he’s coming home with her. They share an emotional embrace.

Poppy (Romy Park) praises Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) as a couple and asks Zende (Delon De Metz) about what he thinks. He agrees, but his voice betrays his real feelings. Luna says she can’t keep this up. Her mom jumps in and says that Luna is always uncomfortable expressing emotions. RJ offers to take her home. Once he leaves the room, Poppy admonishes her for almost telling the secret to him. Zende warns that it would ruin everything.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) go into the office, glad to discover that they’re finally alone.

Finn and Steffy arrive home. He notices that the blood is gone and the house is clean. Steffy says she had a crew come in to clean up the mess. It will take some time, but he wants to get through this.

Poppy asks Zende if he’s worried about Luna revealing the secret. He says that she has her special mints to take the edge off. Poppy feels terrified that Luna will lose everything she has with Rj if she reveals the secret to him.

Luna and RJ share a kiss at the house in Malibu. She says she would never do anything to jeopardize their relationship. He asks if she’d like to go on a night swim to take her mind off of everything.

Thomas asks Hope what she thought about Steffy earlier. Hope says that Steffy feels a lot of guilt about what happened. Thomas has zero tolerance for Finn’s emotions toward Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Hope points out that they can’t discount Finn’s feelings.

Steffy gives Finn a glass of wine. She’s very glad that he’s home. She knows how hard it is for him. "Everything I love is in this house," he says. He’s tired. Kelly is with Liam and Hayes is with Grandma Li, which means they’re alone. Steffy says they need some alone time. They share a kiss on the couch.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Zende gets off a call and asks why Poppy is still there. She’s worried about Luna telling RJ. Zende admits he wishes Luna was with him but wouldn’t want things to happen the way they did. He’s not plotting to get to her either, though he’ll be there if RJ does anything to push her away. Poppy appreciates this, but the only way anything could break them up is if Luna tells RJ her secret. Poppy vows not to let the secret come to light because it would destroy everything, including Zende and his family, and Zende’s relationship with RJ. And Poppy isn’t going to let that happen.

RJ tells Luna that a night swim would be perfect, and the ocean is calling her name. After a few moments, she agrees to give it a shot.

Thomas asks if Hope got into a fight with Steffy. Hope says they didn’t fight but she was only trying to make a point that Finn is struggling, too. Hope points out that Finn’s feelings are valid because Sheila gave birth to him. She hopes that Steffy can see that and offer him some compassion. Hope is worried that Sheila’s death could create problems in their marriage.

Steffy suggests that Finn rests up while she takes a shower, and then they’ll pick up where they left off. He reclines on the couch and sees the spot where the blood was. The more he thinks about it, the harder it is for him to sleep.

Once he’s alone, Zende thinks back to his night with Luna. He sighs heavily.

Luna comes out of the bedroom in her swimsuit to find RJ waiting. He praises how wonderful she is and she says she would never want to disappoint him. She can’t imagine her life without him. He’s not going anywhere, he says, and she wants to hold him to it. In fact, she says, she’s going to hold him. As she hugs him, she clings to him even tighter.

Hope tells Thomas that she was trying to tell Steffy to show some compassion toward Finn. Thomas loves how much she cares about people. "Love always finds a way, and they love each other," he says. So they’ll be ok. And he points to her relationship with him and how he will always love her.

Finn dreams of Sheila saying she loves him, but then the dream turns into a nightmare as he imagines what it must have been like for Steffy to be attacked. In his dream, though, it’s much more violent. Steffy keeps stabbing Sheila over and over again and she doesn’t seem to regret it. Steffy runs in as he wakes up and he says he saw what happened and he couldn’t do anything to stop it. Steffy hates how tortured he is about Sheila’s death and assures him that he’s safe now. "It’s okay," she says. "It’s okay."