The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 4, 2024: Finn sees red

Deacon (Sean Kanan) confronts Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) reveals how he really feels in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 4, 2024.

We’re back in Malibu, with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comforting Steffy. She doesn’t want to be alone, and Ridge wants to know where Finn is.

Finn is sitting with Hope (Annika Noelle) in Deacon’s apartment. She tells him he has every right to grieve his loss, even though everyone else knew Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) for the crazy things she did to them. She was still his mother though, and now she’s dead because of Steffy.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Zende (Delon De Metz) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about Sheila being dead. RJ asks about the kids, but Thomas says they weren’t there and that Steffy never intended to kill her.

Steffy keeps telling her father about how she was trying to defend herself. Deacon arrives at the Malibu house. "You killed Sheila?” he demands.

Finn can’t stop thinking about the blood on the floor and on his hands, and how it all happened in his house and at the hands of his wife. "I couldn’t even look at her," he says. He didn’t want to hold her or touch her. "I don’t think I can be in that house," he tells Hope, who is shocked at the revelation.

Zende wonders if Steffy could get in trouble for killing Sheila. RJ doesn’t see how it’s possible given all she’s done to their families. Thomas says they’re going to protect her.

Deacon wants to know what happened and that Finn said she wasn’t going to come back. Steffy says it was self-defense, but Deacon points out that Steffy wanted her dead. He wonders if it was premeditated. Ridge says Sheila "got what she deserved" and points to the blood on the carpet. Deacon stares at the blood in shock.

Finn can’t stop thinking about the blood and knowing Steffy killed her. Hope knows Finn doesn’t support the awful things Sheila has done to them and says he can grieve his mother, but he also needs to focus on Steffy and the kids. He isn’t so sure. She admits some people won’t understand what he’s dealing with, but she says his feelings are "valid” and promises to be there for him.

Deacon can’t believe Ridge can be so cruel, citing Sheila’s desire to change and be accepted. Ridge says Sheila broke into the house and attacked Steffy, which doesn’t suggest change. Ridge tells him it’s time to go. Deacon says Sheila was in love with him and he loved her, too. It wasn’t a lie.

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn appreciates Hope’s support. He doesn’t know what he needs and wishes none of this ever happened. Hope says Sheila was still being Sheila when she was in the dark stalking Steffy, so even if none of this happened, it doesn’t look like Sheila changed. Hope knows he was probably wondering who his birth mother was and then he ended up with Sheila. So maybe he needs to focus on his "beautiful family" and the people he loves, and the people who love him. He realizes he should be thinking about how Sheila shot him, and his wife. He hugs Hope and thanks her for the perspective.

Ridge is furious that Deacon came over and upset her even more. She’s worried that he might go to the police, but as Ridge points out, they all wanted Sheila to be dead. Finn walks in and says he went to be close to Sheila’s stuff. Ridge can’t believe what he’s hearing and he’s "sorry" for Finn’s "hurt feelings" but he needs to be there for his wife. Steffy sends Ridge away so she can talk to Finn. She says she took a life tonight and she’s so sorry for all he’s going through.

Hope gives Thomas a hug and reveals that she didn’t see Deacon because Finn saw him first. She explains that Finn was there holding a photo of Sheila. Thomas can’t understand his reaction given that Sheila was a psychopath. He feels bad for Finn "and the DNA hand he was dealt" but thinks he needs to move on. Hope wants to believe she got through to him so he could realize where he needs to be right now — with Steffy.

Steffy asks if it helped when he went to Deacon’s. Finn says his reaction doesn’t make sense, but what Steffy did was "horrible." But when Steffy says she won’t be able to go through this alone, he says he’s her husband and he’s so grateful that she’s safe. Steffy truly believes that they can overcome anything together. She hugs him, but when she moves to kiss him he pulls away. "I don’t know what’s wrong with me," he says. He wants to go back to their life, but being there and seeing the blood on the floor makes him think he needs more time. Sheila didn’t raise him, but she’s still his mother. He apologizes to her and runs from the house, leaving Steffy alone.