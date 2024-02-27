The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 27, 2024: Sheila is dead

Sheila Carter is dead and Steffy is the one who killed her. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 27, 2024.

We return to Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is on the phone with 9-1-1. The power comes back on as soon as she ends the call, and she sees that the intruder is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and she really is dead.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in his office when Hope comes back to his office to find her cell phone. He says he’s still worried about Steffy.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) wants to know if Liam (Scott Clifton) is enjoying his pizza. He agrees that it’s the best pizza he’s had stateside. He also likes the fact that he doesn’t have to take his food to go because Sheila isn’t working. Deacon knows Liam doesn’t like Sheila — no one does save for Deacon — but he insists that "she’ll turn up." Liam is worried about "where" she’ll show up, particularly if it involves Steffy.

Finn tells Hope he got off the phone with Steffy and the power is out. Hope appreciates that he cares so much, and he admits that Steffy is everything.

Paramedics are on the scene when the police arrive. They want to know if she knows the injured woman. "Yes, her name is Sheila. Sheila Carter," she says.

Deacon wants Liam to cut Sheila some slack, but Liam reminds him she’s been sneaking out and once upon a time Sheila shot Steffy and Finn behind the restaurant. Deacon says Kelly doesn’t know that Sheila shot her mother, and Liam wants it to stay that way. Liam can tell Deacon is the one who doesn’t want Sheila to leave, even at the risk of losing his daughter. "You’re stuck with Sheila," Liam says. Deacon doesn’t want to lose the connection with his daughter or grandkids because he loves them. "The problem is that you love Sheila, too," Liam says.

Finn wants to leave but he has to wait for test results, and then he’ll be on his way. Hope is optimistic that the results will be there soon enough. He mentions how concerned he is about Sheila getting physical with Steffy. "I love her, and I feel what she feels. Right now I feel like my wife needs me," he says.

The police want to know how Steffy knows Sheila. The paramedics say that it’s too late for them to save her and they call her death. "Oh my god, Sheila’s dead," Steffy gasps.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam can’t understand how anyone can love someone like Sheila. Deacon has tried to explain his feelings to Hope. He knows his relationship is complicated, and he admits his life would be easier if he didn’t love Sheila. But he keeps getting drawn back in by their similar pasts as people trying to build something despite their histories. Liam tells Deacon he needs to give himself more credit because he’s nothing like Sheila. Liam points out that Deacon has other people in his life who care about him, and what’s important is keeping them in his life over Sheila.

Finn gets the call he needed while Hope sends a text. He’s ready to leave. When Hope mentions Sheila, he says he wishes no ill will on Sheila — unless she hurts his family.

Steffy’s house has gone full CSI as the crime scene is being investigated. She’s watching the whole thing in a panic because Sheila is dead and she’s the one who killed her. The police ask about how she broke in, leading Steffy to say that she acted in self-defense and they have to believe her. They don’t look so sure.

The more the police talk, the more panicked Steffy gets. One of the officers asks to go through her story again, so Steffy runs through the chain of events. When she mentions Finn, the police become suspicious. They advise her to not leave town, but she declines their offer to call someone for her because she knows Finn is on his way home.

Now alone in the house, Steffy stares at the bloodstains and starts to panic. Finn rushes in, saying that he saw the police leaving. She starts to go through the events leading up to Sheila’s death, replaying it over and over. "It was Sheila," she whispers. He asks where Sheila is, but Steffy doesn’t respond as she sees Sheila’s now-dead face in her mind.