The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 21, 2024: Steffy takes charge

Steffy has had quite enough of Sheila Carter in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 21, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sends the kids off with a babysitter as Liam (Scott Clifton) arrives and quizzes Kelly about the pizza she’s going to eat. Once they’re gone, he asks how she’s doing and Steffy admits she’s always anxious when the kids are away. “Yeah, I know. Because of Sheila,” he says. Oh, this old chestnut.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) finds Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) painting her toenails. He needs her to fill in for someone at the restaurant and she isn’t willing to sacrifice her pedicure. “I thought you wanted nothing to do with me,” she points out.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) walks into his Malibu beach house in his swim trunks and sends Luna (Lisa Yamada) a text asking if she can come over. What he doesn’t know is that Zende (Delon De Metz) is currently asking Luna to choose him over RJ. Zende tells Luna that he thinks they’re been brought together for a reason and he’s “crazy” about her. He wants her to leave RJ. Luna is flattered but insists she didn’t know what she was doing that night, so she thought he was RJ. Her phone rings and it’s RJ. She answers and he asks if she can come over, so she says she will be on her way. Zende admits it was a “stretch” asking her to leave RJ, but he had to try. She thanks him, and he asks if she’s going to tell RJ what happened. He hints that she shouldn’t tell RJ if she wants to keep her relationship and the life she built in LA. “Keep our secret forever,” he says.

Deacon apologizes for hurting her, reminding her that she wants a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and he wants to see Hope (Annika Noelle). When he tries to kiss her she says it’s too soon, but he playfully tries to kiss her anyway, which lands him a smile from her.

Steffy wants her kids to have a normal life and go on playdates. Liam thinks it must be exhausting looking over her shoulder all the time. “As long as Finn is in your life, Sheila is, too,” he says.

Luna greets RJ with a kiss. He says he got her some of her favorite foods. He asks if there’s anything he’s done to upset her. He hopes that she will be comfortable telling her when things are wrong. He even suggests trying to “let it go.”

Steffy points out that Liam wouldn’t have to deal with Sheila if not for her. “You, or Finn?” Liam asks. Steffy says she’ll never forgive her for what she did to them, and she wants her to suffer, and to pay for her crimes. “If it were up to me, Sheila would be gone. She’d be dead,” she says.

Romy Park as Poppy (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon teases Sheila that he’s watching her. She reminds him that it’s her day off. She admits someone from her past came into town, but she assures him that he doesn’t need to worry. That’s when the babysitter walks in with the kids. Sheila asks if Kelly remembers her.

Luna tells RJ how much she loves being there with him. He points out that it’s winter right now, so it’s going to be amazing in the summer. She loves the idea of it. “You’re the kindest person I’ve ever met.” She tells him she never wants to hurt him or let him down. He keeps thinking about their first night together. “It was perfect,” she says. She’s never felt more loved and she wants to feel that way again, so they go back to the bedroom and he starts undressing. Luna slowly undresses, too, while he kisses her.

Kelly remembers Sheila as “the nice lady from the beach.” Sheila formally introduces herself.

Liam says she’ll always feel this way unless she isn’t married to Finn. But she says Finn isn’t going anywhere.

Kelly takes a picture with her friend and sends it to Steffy, who realizes that Sheila is in the background. She calls the babysitter and tells them to leave, now. Sheila watches the babysitter take the call with a smile on her face.

Later, RJ tells Luna he could hold her in bed all day. She agrees. He wants her to know how important it is that he’s the only man she’s ever been with. This makes her think of what Zende said. He hopes it doesn’t bother her that he was with other men. She tells him she loves him so much.

Steffy arrives at Il Giardino and asks where Sheila is. She’s in Deacon’s apartment. Steffy bangs on the door and walks right in when Sheila opens the door. Steffy reminds her that she’s not supposed to see Kelly but Sheila reminds her that Kelly came to her place of work. When Sheila grabs her to make her leave, Steffy hits her and knocks her to the floor. Game on.