The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 20, 2024: Zende takes a chance

Zende makes a pitch for the ages in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 20, 2024.

Poppy (Romy Park) thinks about what Luna (Lisa Yamada) told her about the night with Zende (Delon de Metz). Her thoughts are interrupted when Zende shows up asking about RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

RJ praises Luna’s outfit but he can tell something is bothering her. He says it was nice having her with him the night before. He knows she was upset and he knows she’s still upset, but he is there for her. All she can think about is what happened. “Whatever is going on, you don’t have to worry about it,” he tells her. “I love you.”

At Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that the new design is “too provocative” for Hope for the Future but she thinks she knows who he was thinking of when he designed the look that’s full of “raw sensuality.” They share a passionate kiss. He says Eric (John McCook) is right about them. He said they’re not scandalous and he knows how happy Hope makes him.

Poppy tells Zende he shouldn’t just show up unannounced. Poppy says she didn’t come home, and he wonders if she told RJ. She says “after what you did” but he reminds her that it was all her fault.

RJ promises Luna that nothing will ever come between them. He hugs her, and she holds on to him for dear life.

Thomas says they’re lucky to have Eric’s support, and he wonders if Eric can help convince Hope’s mother that their relationship is a good thing. She doesn’t think so, but all that matters is that Eric approves. They start kissing again, but they’re interrupted by RJ. They tell him they’re “taking a break” and he laughs. Hope asks if Luna rode to work with him, which he laughs off as code for asking if she spent the night with him. Thomas understands the special connection RJ has with Luna.

Poppy knows RJ would never understand what happened. Zende says she never would have been in this situation if not for Poppy’s special mints, and he says she was so irresponsible because she robbed them of a very special moment. Luna arrives home and wants to know what they’re doing there. She admits she spent the night with RJ, and Poppy and Zende say that they were both very worried about her. Poppy tells her daughter to protect what she has with RJ. Luna admits she didn’t tell RJ and she feels awful.

Hope teases RJ about how he can’t stop smiling. RJ says something has been off with Luna lately and she doesn’t want to talk about it. Hope knows she appreciates RJ’s support. Thomas praises them as a couple and says they have what it takes “to go the distance.”

Romy Park as Poppy (Image credit: CBS)

Luna can’t believe her mother wants her to lie to RJ, and Poppy tells her that she shouldn’t risk her relationship with RJ. Luna says she doesn’t think she’ll ever be so close to her mother again after what happened. She tells her mother to leave so she can talk to Zende, and when Poppy protests, Luna reminds her that Zende didn’t take advantage of her and that it’s all her fault. Her, and her mints. Once Poppy leaves, Zende says he hates that Luna is suffering. He wonders if the best thing is to move forward. He says he knows how she can move forward without feeling “tormented” about their night together.

Thomas and Hope move to the CEO’s office for some privacy. They pick up where they left off, landing on the couch. RJ, meanwhile, is busy sketching when he thinks about Luna and what she told him their first night together.

Luna tells Zende that she hates keeping secrets, and right now she feels like a fraud when she’s with RJ. Zende assures her that nothing was her fault, but she points out that nothing will be the same. He says that she caught everyone’s eye when she started at Forrester Creations, and while she didn’t know she was with him, he knew he was with her that night. He’s crazy about her and he thinks that maybe this happened for a reason. “Maybe telling RJ will make it easier,” he says. “Easier for us to be together.” He asks her to give them a chance to be together, and to leave RJ. “Be with me.”