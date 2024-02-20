The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2024: Sheila steps in

Poppy wants answers from Zende and Sheila tries to reassure Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2024.

Night falls on Los Angeles and Luna (Lisa Yamada) looks worried as RJ (Joshua Hoffman) assures her that she can tell him anything. He feels terrible that he might have been pressuring her too much because he likes her too much. He’s confused and mentions that he said he needed to know about the night before.

At the design office, Zende (Delon De Metz) is once again distracted by thoughts of being with Luna. He hates that she thought she’d been with RJ. He’s interrupted by Poppy, who wants to know exactly what happened with Luna.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is stunned when Hope (Annika Noelle) shows up to ask him to get rid of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She misses him and wants to know if he misses her and the kids, so Hope wonders why he’s choosing Sheila over his own family. Sheila is in the bushes listening.

Poppy tells Zende that Luna is in love with RJ and she’d never mess up her relationship. He insists that Luna was waiting for him, so he thought she wanted him. And it’s all because of her “mints.”

RJ tells Luna that no matter what she has to tell him, he will always love her. She thinks about what her mother and Zende said about not telling him the truth. “You have no idea how much I wish I’d stayed at that party,” she says, making him even more concerned.

Deacon leads Hope into the restaurant and she tells him that she loves him. He loves her, too. She can’t understand why he’s doing something knowing it will drive a wedge between them. Hope says he can’t guarantee she won’t hurt anyone, and that’s when Sheila walks in. Sheila apologizes for the way Hope feels, but she points out that they love each other and begs her for a chance. Hope doesn’t believe Sheila has changed, and she thinks her father is unable to see it. Hope plans on fighting for their family.

Zende says what happened would never have happened if not for Poppy’s mints. He understands Poppy is upset. He’s upset, too. He wanted to be the one she loved, but he knows it’s RJ. Poppy tells him that Luna is going to tell RJ what happened.

Romy Park as Poppy (Image credit: CBS)

RJ wishes she’d been with him the night before. He says they’ll have plenty of nights together but she doubts it. Luna says if Rj had been there, “everything would be so different.”

Sheila tells Hope she can prove that she’s changed, but Hope isn’t willing to give her a chance. Hope knows what the “I changed” speech sounds like and it’s exactly what Sheila is doing. If she wants to prove she’s changed, she should end the relationship and walk away. Deacon asks Hope to leave so he can talk to Sheila, who begs him not to let Hope get to him.

Poppy is worried that Luna is going to lose the only man she’s ever loved. Zende says Luna is going to lose everything and it’s all because of the mints.

RJ says they’re a team. He asks if she regrets her first time with him, but her regrets have nothing to do with him. He tells her that if it was up to him, they’d “never spend another night apart.”

Deacon assures Sheila he won’t let Hope come between them. This makes Sheila breathe a sigh of relief. She appreciates that he always sticks by him, which is something she loves and she can’t wait to announce their engagement. Deacon tells her that they need to hold off on telling people about their engagement. He barely sees Hope now and if they get married he’ll never see his family again. Sheila asks if he still wants to marry her. “Not yet. Not now,” Deacon replies. He can’t ignore what Hope is saying to him, but he doesn’t want to hurt Sheila either. “You don’t want to hurt me? You just did,” she says before walking away.

Poppy asks Zende if he thinks she’s a terrible mother. Since they’re stuck in the situation they’re in, she wants to know what he thinks. He doesn’t know her enough to know what to say, but he knows she did a good job raising Luna. He also thinks she’s irresponsible. She doesn’t want one innocent mistake to ruin Luna and RJ’s relationship.

RJ talks about real love and how he never thought he’d fall in love but then he met her. He loves her so much, and nothing could change that. Luna feels the same and she would never want to hurt him. She never wants to lose him. He insists she’ll never lose him, and she asks him to say it again because she knows what’s going to happen.