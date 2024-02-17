The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 16, 2024: RJ wants the truth

Zende and Poppy have the same ideas while RJ presses Luna for answers. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 16, 2024.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) can’t believe that Poppy (Romy Park) doesn’t want her to tell RJ (Joshua Hoffman) what happened. Everything was destroyed when Luna ended up in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed. Poppy says it’s all her fault, and if she tells RJ it will make things so much worse.

RJ is in the office working on a design when Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) come in. Thomas makes a joke about how fast he’s working, and RJ admits that he’s meeting Luna for a special date and he wants to leave early. Thomas says they’ve seen the “positive effect” she’s having on him and he likes it.

There’s a knock at the door and Luna answers. It’s Zende. She welcomes him inside and he confesses to being freaked out that she might think he took advantage of her. Poppy runs into the room and demands to know if he did something to Luna, which only agitates him even more. Luna backs him up, and doesn’t understand why she said anything to him. In fact, she thinks they owe Zende an explanation.

RJ wonders if it’s so obvious that he’s in love with Luna. Thomas wonders if anyone else in the family has ever had so much approval for a relationship. “I’m a lucky guy,” RJ admits.

Zende says Luna was already in bed when he got home. Luna explains that everything is her mother’s fault. “My mother, and her mints.”

RJ says he tried to make their first time as romantic as possible, but he stops when he realizes he’s saying way too much. Thomas approves, as does Hope, who says that it’s a big moment for every woman. She and Thomas love seeing how happy RJ is. “You’re in love!” Thomas says.

Poppy explains that she takes the “recreational” mints to “take the edge off.” But Luna took them all night long, while drinking. Zende doesn’t follow. Poppy explains that her mints were mixed up with Luna’s, which means she was high. Luna explains that she felt tired, and Zende realizes this is why she went home early. And when she got thirsty, she went into his apartment. And she was so tired she must have gotten into his bed. “You were drugged by your own mother?” he asks. “How could you do this to her?” He points out that Poppy took something from Luna, and from him. He was hoping that they shared something “beautiful” but not anymore. “Okay, great. Now Zende knows,” Luna says. “I have to tell RJ.”

Scott Clifton looks concerned on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ tells Hope and Thomas that he’s in love, and Hope is amazed that they’ve actually told each other that they’re in love. Hope has been working with Luna for a while now and she thinks she’s a great match for him. Thomas grabs the finished design and sends him on his way so he can go see her.

Luna tells her mother that she has to tell RJ the truth because he sees her as being honest and faithful. Zende looks on as she calls her relationship tainted. She can barely look at her mother because she’s so upset. Zende says he can’t believe that they came together because of the drugs. He can hardly understand it, but he agrees that she shouldn’t tell RJ because it will only hurt him. Luna can’t believe they’re telling her to lie. Poppy tells her to go to him and love him and kiss him. “Don’t say a word,” she says.

Hope says the talk about love and romance has her thinking. She’s thinking about Thomas and her ring. He kisses her, and she smiles and laughs.

In the design office, Zende gets distracted from his work as he thinks about what Luna said. He breaks down thinking that the night they shared was a lie.

RJ prepares a charcuterie board and has it ready when Luna arrives. He hugs her and she says she’s not feeling any better. He says he’s glad she was with her mom, because there’s nothing like having your mother there when you’re sick. He says he loves how close they are, but when she doesn’t return his enthusiasm he gets worried.

He apologizes for making her stay at the party. He says he thought about her being alone last night. Luna says she wishes she’d been with him the night before. “You’re so beautiful. I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” he says. She kisses him but can’t stop thinking about what happened. RJ insists that she can tell him anything. All he wants to do is to help her. “I love you so much, and I always want to be honest with you,” she says. “There’s something that I need to tell you, something you need to know about last night.”