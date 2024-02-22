The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 22, 2024: Steffy vs. Sheila

It’s Steffy vs. Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 22, 2024.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) rubs her jaw while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gives her a warning. Sheila reminds her that Kelly came to her work. Steffy tells her to leave their family alone. Deacon (Sean Kanan) arrives at Il Giardino with more wine but he doesn’t see Sheila, and the bartender says he doesn’t know where she went.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is in the design office taking a phone call when Bill (Don Diamont) walks in and sees him looking at a press release with Steffy’s photo on it. Liam’s father gives him a list of reasons that he’s in there, but ultimately Bill knows that Liam can’t hide his feelings for her. Liam insists he’s never tried to hide his feelings for her and Bill asks about his visit with her that morning. He’s worried about her because of Sheila's obsession with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Finn gets a call from Lucy, Kelly’s friend’s mom. She says Steffy was upset that they went to Il Giardino for lunch and soon Finn is racing out of his office.

Sheila can’t believe Steffy is accusing her of anything after Steffy barged into her home and attacked her. "If there’s anyone who needs to be taught a lesson, sweetheart, it’s you," Sheila taunts her.

Bill says no one thinks Sheila isn’t a threat. Liam says it’s not right that she’s not in jail for all she’s done, and now Steffy has to walk around on eggshells and constantly watch her back. Bill assures Liam that Spencers protect the people they love and he’s concerned for Steffy and Kelly.

Deacon can’t find Sheila anywhere and he’s concerned. No one knows where she is and he gets nervous when she disappears. Finn arrives and sees Deacon there. Finn explains what happened with the kids, but he thinks Steffy is there somewhere. He’s even more concerned when Deacon doesn’t know where they are.

Sheila gets in Steffy’s face and tells her that Finn is her son and she loves him. She has other kids, she has Deacon and she has her job. She just wants to live her life and what happened was innocent. Steffy says she’s not allowed to see Kelly, even though Sheila says she was happy to see her. Steffy knows who Sheila really is, and she shouldn’t be allowed near people ever again.

Bill tells Liam that Steffy won’t allow anything to happen to the kids. Liam trusts Steffy too, but Sheila is an unknown variable. Bill tells his son he’s been watching Sheila and he will know if she steps out of line. Liam wants to protect her, but he can only do so much if she’s married to Finn.

One of the waiters tells Deacon and Finn that Sheila went to the apartment. And that Steffy was going there, too.

Sheila tells Steffy that LA is her home. Steffy won’t hear it; LA is her home and it’s where her family lives. They both accuse each other of attacking each other for very different reasons. Sheila soon realizes that Steffy wants her dead. Steffy says it’s the only way they’ll ever be rid of her: "In fact, I hope that day comes very, very soon."

Liam knows that Sheila wants to be around Finn, and because she can’t, Sheila blames Steffy. He says he can feel the stress Steffy is feeling. She’s constantly texting him when he has Kelly. He wishes he could protect her from everything. Bill is proud of how much he cares about her. Bill has to head to a meeting, leaving Liam to daydream about moments he’s shared with her in the past, including when he saved her life.

Steffy tells Sheila she wants to be free of her. She terrorized her whole family. Sheila insists she’s not leaving LA and she wants to be in her son’s life. She believes Steffy has turned Finn against her. Sheila shoves Steffy, and a fight breaks out. Deacon and Finn rush in and break them up. Both women claim that the other started it. Sheila admits she’s made mistakes; she tells Finn that Steffy wants her dead and she begs Finn to tell his wife to leave her alone. "Tell her, Finn!"