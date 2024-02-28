The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 28, 2024: Finn learns about Sheila

Steffy tells Finn what happened to Sheila, and soon enough everyone gets the shocking news too. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 28, 2024.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has to tell Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she killed his mother. He thinks the police were there to arrest her. "She’s gone, Finn. Sheila’s dead," she says.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gives Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) a hug back at the office. She tells Brooke that Finn said the power is out at Steffy’s house. Hope says she and Finn caught up a little bit and he expressed that he’s worried about Steffy.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) shows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) his designs and Ridge asks what’s been giving him so much inspiration lately. Thomas credits Hope for it. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) rushes in and says he got a call from a contact at the police department.

Brooke wants to know why Finn is worried about Steffy, and Hope explains that it’s about another confrontation Steffy had with Sheila. Brooke says Steffy knows how dangerous Sheila is and she should stay away.

Ridge and Thomas think Sheila has hurt someone else. Carter tells them that Sheila is dead.

Finn can’t believe Sheila is dead. He’s in denial. "She is, Finn," Steffy tells him. She starts to break down as she confirms it. He can’t understand how she died after breaking in, wondering if the police shot her."“She wasn’t shot, Finn." She says she doesn’t know how it happened, but she had no choice. "It was me. I killed Sheila."

Brooke says that Finn and Sheila will always be connected, which Hope agrees with. But Brooke says Sheila isn’t normal. Hope is concerned about Finn. "It must be hard being the son of a monster," Brooke says. Hope tells her mom that Steffy said she wouldn’t feel safe until Sheila is dead. Brooke totally understands why Steffy feels that way, as does Hope.

Carter says the coroner retrieved Sheila’s body from Steffy’s house. Ridge’s eyes grow in shock.

Finn can’t believe any of this is happening. "So you’re saying that Sheila’s dead and you’re responsible?” he asks. He can’t believe she’d do something like that. He wants to know what happened. Steffy goes through the events of the night. "I reacted, I had to survive," she tells him. He’s getting emotional as he asks if his wife stabbed his birth mother. He looks over and sees the blood on the carpet.

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Thomas grabs his phone as Ridge asks what happened. Ridge calls Steffy first but it goes straight to voicemail. Carter learns Sheila was killed. Thomas wants to go, so they leave Carter and head to Malibu.

Brooke is trying to understand how Steffy got into a fight with Sheila. She says she would have done anything to protect Hope when she was little. She still would. Hope feels terrible for Finn for having Sheila as a birth mom, and Brooke credits Li (Naomi Matsuda) for the great job she did raising him. Hope points out that Sheila never let Finn go and that’s what makes it so complicated. Is Steffy thinking about Finn’s feelings? She doesn’t know, but Hope thinks Finn feels a connection to Sheila.

Back in Malibu, Finn stares at the blood on the carpet and asks about Steffy stabbing Sheila. "I had to defend myself," she says. Ridge and Thomas arrive, hugging Steffy. They want details. Steffy says Sheila had something in her pocket so she had to defend herself. "I did it in self-defense," she says. She looks at Finn with concern, noticing that he’s still staring at the blood.

Back at Forrester Creations, Hope says she’s not defending Sheila. She’s never paid for what she’s done and she knows it’s frustrating for Steffy. Brooke knows she’s worried about Finn. Hope thinks it’s hurting Finn when Steffy antagonizes Sheila. Brooke agrees that Steffy was reckless when she confronted her at Il Giardino. "Now the gloves are off. The wounds are open," Hope says. Carter comes in and tells them the "shocking news" about Sheila.

Thomas and Ridge comfort Steffy, grateful that the kids weren’t there. Finn watches from across the room as she says she’s still in shock. She recounts the events of the night and how Sheila kept getting closer, so she reacted. Finn listens, but he’s looking around the room at the door, the knife. He starts thinking about Sheila saying how she loves him. Steffy says the police questioned her, but the detectives are still coming over with more questions. She wonders what happens if the police blame her. She says there was something in her pocket. Ridge assures her that they will have the best lawyers if the police don’t think she’s innocent. When Ridge calls Sheila an animal, Finn reminds them that "that animal was my mother."