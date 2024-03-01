The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 1, 2024: Deacon gets the news

Deacon gets the news about Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 1, 2024.

In Malibu, Finn (Tanner Novlan) stares at the blood on his hand while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) apologizes, saying she had no choice. He just can’t reconcile that she killed his birth mother.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is in shock, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says it’s true and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) says it was self-defense. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is glad the kids weren’t there. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Hope about the confrontation between Steffy and Sheila, and Ridge and Thomas want to know that Hope understands that it was in self-defense. She gets it, but Sheila was still Finn’s birth mother and that can’t be changed. Thomas can’t believe that after everything Sheila did to them, his feelings for her weren’t black and white. Hope points out that his wife still killed his mom.

Finn feels terrible for feeling the way he feels. He tells his wife that he would lose sleep over her when he was younger, wondering if he got his smile from her, or his drive. Meeting her answered those questions even though she was awful, but now Steffy killed her. Steffy reminds him that Sheila was the one who broke in and attacked her. Finn says that doesn’t change that his mother died in his home, and his wife killed her. They hear a police siren and Finn freaks out, saying he can’t do this and he has to leave. He exits through a side door, leaving Steffy to fend for herself.

Ridge can’t accept the connection between Finn and Sheila. Li’s the one who raised him. Hope can’t believe Ridge doesn’t see how Finn might be impacted. Thomas reminds her that Steffy did what she did in self-defense, but he also knows they saw his first reaction and maybe he will be better. Ridge decides to go see her, waving off Carter because he doesn’t want it to look like they need a lawyer.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is at the bar when Finn rushes in and hurries past him.

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) can’t believe that after all these years, Sheila is gone. He wants her to walk him through the night and what happened. “That must have been unnerving,” he says when he hears about the wind and the noises. He says the reports indicate that there was no gun, but Steffy thought she had one because she had one before. “So you admit that you stabbed Sheila Carter?” he asks. “In self-defense, yes,” she replies.

Finn is looking at photos of Sheila in Deacon’s apartment. He sees her jacket and looks around for reminders of her. Deacon arrives and asks him what he’s doing. Finn says the police are at his house because Sheila went there. Deacon says Sheila promised to stay away from them. “Sheila’s not coming back, not ever,” Finn says.

Hope admits that most people don’t know why Deacon had the relationship he had with Sheila. Brooke says she was still a monster, and Carter agrees that he doesn’t know what he saw in her. Thomas says the silver lining is that Deacon won’t have to stay away from Hope anymore. Hope decides she should be the one to tell Deacon what happened.

Baker asks Steffy about the details of the break-in. Ridge defends Steffy and says she’s traumatized. Baker says he’ll be back for more questions. Once he’s gone, Ridge asks Steffy where Finn is. She says he left.

Finn is at Deacon’s house and Deacon wants to know why he says Sheila’s not coming back. He wants to know if Steffy had Sheila arrested. Finn says Sheila broke into their house and Steffy stabbed Sheila in self-defense. Deacon is shocked as Finn reveals Steffy killed Sheila.

Finn tells Deacon he’s sorry because he knows Deacon cared for Sheila. Finn says he’s sorry she’s gone, because she was his mother. Deacon turns and runs out the door.

Thomas and Carter wish they were there with Steffy. Brooke is concerned that if they show too much support then it might make the police think she’s guilty.

Hope arrives at Deacon’s house to find Finn sitting on the couch. She asks why Finn is there and not at home and he admits he couldn’t stay. Hope understands how upset he must be and said she was there to tell her father. Finn beat her to it, and he says that he doesn’t understand why he feels the way he does after all Sheila did to him and his family. He should hate her. “But why don’t I hate her?” he asks. He wonders if he loved her, given he barely knew her. He recalls Ridge’s words about her being an animal who got what she deserved but it’s upset that he’ll never get to see his mother again. Hope rushes to the couch and hugs him.

Ridge hugs Steffy, telling her that she needs her husband. “Where the hell is Finn?” he asks.