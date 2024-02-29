The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 29, 2024: Finn's struggle

Finn is having trouble dealing with Sheila’s death in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 29, 2024.

We pick up in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to stare at the blood on the floor. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Finn he can’t blame them for being relieved. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says it was self-defense and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says they all would have done the same thing. Finn reminds them that "that animal was my mother."

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) can’t believe Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is really dead. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) confirms it, and Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to know if Steffy and the kids are ok and if Sheila's body was found at Steffy’s house. Hope reminds them that the police have said Sheila was dead before. Carter tells them that Ridge and Thomas went to Steffy’s house.

Finn wants to know how they can be so callous. Thomas is grateful the kids weren’t there. Ridge tells Steffy it’s ok, but Finn isn’t ok with it. Ridge says it might be "insensitive" but they need to support Steffy. Finn, with tears in his eyes, says they need to remember that it was his mother who died.

Carter checks for news, but there’s no news yet and it’s not on social media yet. All the police told him was that Sheila was "killed." Hope says this doesn’t feel real. Carter points out that if there was an injury to Steffy or the kids, they’d be at the hospital. Hope can’t believe that Sheila’s reign of terror is over. Brooke says the idea of Sheila being gone is a "relief" and Hope agrees. Carter says he doesn’t think this is a hoax.

Steffy tells Finn how much she loves him. She knows how hard this is for him. Thomas says they have to defend Steffy, and Ridge reminds him that Steffy was attacked. Finn says he’s grateful Steffy is ok, but they don’t understand that Sheila gave birth to him. He’s upset that he wasn’t there to help. He knew something was wrong but he was stuck at work. Ridge is furious that Finn is upset about Sheila when he should be strong for his wife. "She killed my mom," Finn says. Steffy tells Ridge and Thomas that she needs some time alone with Finn, promising to call if the police return. Ridge vows to make sure everyone knows that she acted in self-defense.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Once they’re gone, she looks at Finn. "You feel so far away right now," she says. She hopes that if they talk and support each other they can get through it. "We can get through anything." Finn looks at the blood on the ground with doubt in his expression.

Brooke gets a text from Ridge that they’re on the way back. He says he’ll explain everything when they get there. Carter says Sheila was obsessed with getting back into Finn’s life. Hope and Brooke tell Carter about the confrontation between Sheila and Steffy. Ridge arrives and Brooke wants to know if Sheila is dead.

Steffy knows how upset Finn is. She doesn’t know how Sheila got inside or if she was the one who cut the power. Steffy tells him that Sheila was in the house but she had to defend herself. As she recounts the story, he has tears in his eyes. But she did it to protect herself. "Yeah, you killed my mother," he says.

Ridge confirms it: "The witch is dead." Brooke wants to know what happened. Hope knows Finn was worried when she saw him at the hospital earlier. Ridge says that even when she’s dead, she’s still causing problems for the family. He says her death was justified and she "had it coming." Thomas says Sheila threatened Steffy and attacked her, and Ridge says Steffy was the one who killed Sheila. "She had to do it," Thomas supplies. Hope immediately wants to know if Finn knows Steffy killed his birth mom.

Finn is torn apart by the thought of something happening to Steffy. Steffy says she didn’t know what Sheila had in her pocket. She says she’s sorry. "You’re sorry for killing my mom?" he asks, looking at the blood. Steffy doesn’t answer. He crosses the room and looks down at the blood as Steffy shakes her head in distress. Finn falls to his knees and puts his hand on the bloodstain, sobbing. "What are you doing?" Steffy asks. He looks at his bloody hand, also adorned with his wedding ring. When she moves to comfort him, he steps away. "My mom’s blood is on my hand," he says. "And yours, Steffy."