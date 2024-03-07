The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 7, 2024: Finn rushes to Steffy

Finn goes to Steffy while RJ tells everyone how much he loves Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 7, 2024.

We return to Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that she’s there to work and get a job done, so she doesn’t need to hear Hope tell her how she should handle her marriage. Hope is only trying to help Finn (Tanner Novlan) and to keep Sheila’s death from coming between them.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Finn that he walked out on Steffy when she needed him. But she’ll be fine, because he’ll be there when she needs someone she can count on. “It’s not you, it’s me,” Liam says.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) thinks back to when she woke up in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed. Poppy (Romy Park) walks into the design office and asks if she’s been too busy to answer her texts. Poppy wants to know Luna is ok, but she’s not. “Your mints turned my entire life upside down. Luna says she loves RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and he deserves to know the truth.

Speaking of RJ, he’s at his home in Malibu and he answers the door (shirtless, of course), to find Zende there. Zende wants to speak with him in private so he can let him know how lucky he is to be dating Luna.

Poppy tells Luna that she’s going to have to keep the secret from RJ. But Luna doesn’t think that can happen. Luna can’t keep that kind of secret from RJ.

Liam thinks Finn needs a reminder about how special Steffy is. Finn doesn’t think he needs a reminder because he is grateful Steffy is alive, but his birth mother is dead and no one understands what he’s going through.

Steffy is defensive when Hope offers some advice. She tells Hope that there’s no way she can understand this situation, and she certainly doesn’t understand what Finn needs, either.

RJ doesn’t need Zende to tell him how special Luna is. Zende says Luna is so much more than anyone knows. Even their grandfather thinks she has a bright future at Forrester Creations. RJ doesn’t need to hear anything about Luna because they are in a committed relationship and she’s not going anywhere.

Poppy thinks Luna should spare herself the pain of ruining her relationship with RJ, but Luna doesn't feel comfortable keeping such a big secret from the man she loves.

Finn knows all too well that Sheila broke into their home and threatened his wife, but his wife also killed his birth mother. He loves Steffy but he’s also going through something no one can understand. Before he leaves, Liam offers Finn the advice of not taking his relationship for granted, because that’s what he did. Finn warns Liam that he’s not being honorable by waiting in the wings. He and Steffy can get over anything, but right now they just need privacy.

Steffy tells Hope that every time she closes her eyes she sees what happened. She took a life and she won’t be able to forget that. Ever. Hope apologizes for upsetting Steffy. Steffy appreciates her concern but she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. Hope says she was only trying to help because she saw how much Finn was hurting. “We have gotten through many storms together, we’ll get through this one,” Steffy says.

RJ asks if Zende has said everything he needs to say because he needs to go. He needs his cousin to back off and respect his relationship with Luna.

Luna says she doesn’t want to ruin RJ’s future or her job. She’s willing to face the consequences of her actions. She wants to tell him, but she doesn't want to be the reason RJ can’t get along with his cousin. She can’t disrupt it. Poppy is glad she’s going to keep the secret, but Luna is worried that this one secret could ruin her whole life. Everything was coming together and now everything could be ruined because of one secret, and she doesn’t know if it will ever be the same again.

Steffy relives the scene in her head. When she snaps out of it, Finn is there in the doorway. He had to see her. He misses her so much.

Poppy says that it means something that she wants to tell him. She made a mistake but it doesn’t have to destroy everything. RJ walks in with Zende. RJ greets Luna with a kiss and Zende says he just wanted to stop by and say how lucky RJ is. Luna says she’s so grateful for him and she never wants to do anything to let him down. RJ hugs her while Zende and Poppy watch them carefully.

Steffy is so glad Finn is there. He says he wishes he could explain how he’s feeling. He’s struggling with Sheila’s death; it feels like a connection has been cut with his birth mother. Steffy knows he’s struggling, but she’s struggling, too. She killed someone and she’s trying to deal with it. All she can see is what happened. No matter what Sheila did to them, she still killed someone and she can’t stop thinking about it. It’s haunting her. Finn rushes to hug her, and they grieve together. “We can’t let this tear us apart,” he says. “We can’t,” she agrees. “But will you ever be able to look at me the same way?”