The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 5, 2024: Deacon says goodbye

News of Sheila’s death spreads, but not everyone feels the same way about it. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 5, 2024.

We start in Malibu, where a cleaning crew is taking care of the blood on the carpet. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has another flashback, and it’s noticeable enough that the cleaning crew sees it and asks if her husband is home because she shouldn’t be alone.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is at the hospital and he can’t stop thinking about Steffy telling him what happened to Sheila. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and asks if Sheila’s really dead.

Eric (John McCook) asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) how Steffy is doing. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) feels terrible for her. “Wow, Sheila Carter is finally dead,” he says.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is at the morgue and he’s all by himself until the coroner walks in. He tells her he’s there to pay his respects to Sheila Carter. She tells Deacon that since the incident is under investigation, the body has to remain there. Deacon reveals that he was engaged to Sheila and that Finn set this up for him.

Finn asks Li about Hayes, and she says he loves spending time with Grandma Li. She had to come to work for a meeting, but then she’s heading back to him. She wants to know how Finn is doing, and Steffy, of course. But she’s not sorry Sheila’s dead.

The cleaning people finish up their work and offer their condolences to Steffy. She sits and looks at a picture of Finn, and that’s when Liam walks in. He heard what happened. She rushes to him and he hugs her, a concerned look on his face.

Ridge reveals that Finn isn’t being as supportive as he’d like him to be, and he doesn’t understand why Finn is having such a reaction to Sheila’s death. This is surprising to Eric.

Finn doesn’t want to talk about Sheila, but Li has no problem saying that they’re all better off without the psychopath running around. This hurts Finn even more.

Liam says Kelly is doing fine staying with him and grandpa Bill. He thinks she should stay with him for now. Steffy agrees and hopes she doesn’t find out about it, though she knows she’ll probably find out at school. She’s glad the house is clean and that everything with Sheila is over. Liam says it’s over because she’s dead. He wants her to know that he did the right thing by killing her.

Deacon asks the coroner if anyone else has been there to see Sheila. He misses her so much. It turns out that he’s the only one who has been there, and the coroner says it might be easier for him to talk to her because they don’t know each other. She asks if he wants to see her, and she opens up the freezer and gives him a moment alone. “Sheila, what the hell happened?” he asks.

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Donna points out that Sheila gave birth to Finn, and Ridge says she also tried to kill him and his wife. Regardless, Ridge believes he needs to be there with his wife.

Li admits she was terrified that Sheila would never go away, so it’s good she’s gone and it’s fitting that it was Steffy who got rid of her. Finn stops her and says his birth mother is dead.

Liam assures Steffy that she was clearly defending herself. She knows this, but she’s also dealing with the aftermath of taking a life. He points out that the kids could have been there. But now, no one will ever have to worry about her again.

Deacon stares at the body and wants to know what happened. He saw her change with his own eyes. “I just don’t understand how this happened,” he says. He says she looks so peaceful under the drape. He confesses that he used to think of her “like a beautiful rainstorm.” She was unpredictable and chaotic, but also intoxicating. He thought he was going to be alone but then she came into his life and he knew he was going to stand by her. He needed her, and he’ll never forget her. The coroner returns and he asks to see her face. She pulls back the sheet and we see Sheila there, lifeless. “Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” he says.

Donna can’t believe Finn isn’t with Steffy and Eric wants to know what’s happening. Ridge firmly believes Finn should be with her right now.

Li wants to know what’s happening with Finn, knowing that if he’s having this reaction with her, then she can only imagine what’s happening with Steffy.

Liam wants to leave before Finn gets home, but when she looks away he asks if Finn will be home soon. She doesn’t know. Liam wants to know what she’s talking about and she explains that he’s struggling with Sheila’s death. Liam calls Finn’s struggle “ridiculous” and says he should be there for her and the kids. Steffy admits that this whole thing is disturbing and she had to protect herself. Liam agrees, and he’s furious that he’s not there for her — like he is. “My love and support is free,” Liam says, and she thanks him. She thanks him for being there and for listening to him.

Li reminds Finn that Steffy is his wife and she needs his support more than ever. In the meantime, though, Liam is comforting Steffy.