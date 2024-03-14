The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 14, 2024: Hope for the future

Thomas and Hope think about their romantic evening together while Luna presses her mother about her father’s identity in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 14, 2024.

We start off in the Forrester Creations design office as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) oversee a fitting on the latest design. Ridge dismisses the model and congratulates his son on his personal life.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is also busy at work, thinking back to her romantic evening with Thomas. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in, sees her daughter's expression and asks what she was thinking about.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) enjoy lunch and talk about business. Liam chides his father about Poppy (Romy Park), and Bill admits that he’s had Poppy on his mind for a while.

Poppy asks Luna (Lisa Yamada) if she’s going into the office. Luna tells her she’s already done some work and is prepping for a meeting. She has to keep busy because all she can do is think about what happened with the pills. Poppy begs for her forgiveness. "I wish I could talk to my father about this," Luna says, making Poppy step back from her.

Thomas tells his father about his romantic night with Hope the night before while Hope does the same with Brooke. Hope says Thomas always goes out of his way to make her feel loved, and Brooke is forced to admit that Thomas gives her all of his attention. Hope loves being the only woman in his life.

Luna tells her mother that she can’t talk to her about all of her problems, especially because Poppy was the cause of her problem and she can’t talk to anyone about it because of the implications with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and her work at Forrester Creations. "I need to know who my father is," she says.

Thomas says his mind is overwhelmed by the stress of everything happening in his life, so being able to spend that night with Hope was a way to get away from it all and take them back to their time in Rome. Thomas can’t imagine a life without Hope.

Brooke knows Thomas is devoted to her, and she knows Hope is enjoying it, but she wonders if he’s the one Hope wants to spend her life with. Hope says her passion is genuine, and Thomas’ love for her is no longer obsessive. It makes her feel loved, and it makes her feel beautiful.

Bill says that his relationship with Poppy is intense, and while it might not be magic it’s special. Liam points out that Poppy is in LA and that could be making him feel the connection even more. Bill just smiles.

Luna says that she’s never pushed the issue of her father before, but she needs someone to talk to. She’s not used to lying and keeping secrets. Maybe knowing who her father is could help her through all of this.

Liam says that Poppy is giving Bill a chance to be with someone who knew him before he was rich. He was "just Bill" back then. Bill admits it’s refreshing to be with someone who doesn’t need to label everything, and he’s excited about the possibilities that they have. He was going to meet with her later, but instead Bill says he’s going to show up to see her.

Poppy says Luna’s emotions are all mixed up right now and she should give everything some time. Luna demands to know why Poppy won’t answer her question and Poppy says they’ve always had what the other needed. "Maybe that’s not enough anymore," she says. Poppy, overcome with emotions, runs out of the apartment.

Thomas says things are coming together with Hope and he knows she loves him. He only wishes Brooke could see that for them. Hope, in the meantime, asks her mother to be happy for her.

There’s a knock at Luna’s door. It’s Bill. He’s surprised to see Luna there and when he looks at her he knows there’s something going on with her. "Why are you upset?" he asks.

Ridge doesn’t think Brooke isn’t supporting Thomas and Hope. Thomas wishes Brooke hadn’t found out about the proposal so soon but he knows his future is with Hope.

Brooke maintains that she has reservations about Thomas, but Hope insists that Thomas has given her his whole heart. Even the kids have seen how happy he makes her. She begs her mother to give him a chance. "Do you think you could support my relationship with Thomas?"

Luna wipes away tears as Bill comes inside. He asks if RJ hurt her in any way, and she quickly dismisses it. He says she doesn’t look fine, then backtracks to say she "looks beautiful" but clearly she’s sad. He realizes that she might have had an argument with Poppy, and while he doesn’t know anything about mothers and daughters, he does have three sons and he knows how to help them. He knows people describe him as "intense" and "combustible," and even though he goes too far sometimes, he loves his kids.

He wonders if that’s what happened. Luna admits that they had an argument and it’s been "intense" lately. She appreciates hearing how much Bill loves his sons. Bill insists that Poppy loves her, and Luna says it’s not the same because she’s never had a dad before. She knows it’s the love that matters and her mom has always been there for her, but a part of her is missing and Poppy doesn’t want to admit anything. "I just can’t let it go anymore," Luna says. "I need to know. I need to know who my father is." A tear runs down Bill’s face.