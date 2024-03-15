The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of March 18-22

Here's what's happening in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 18. Note that this week's schedule will be impacted by March Madness.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18

"Hope gives Thomas an answer to his marriage proposal. Luna tells Bill about her frustration not knowing who her father is. Poppy makes a big request to Finn."

Tuesday, March 19

"Hope’s decision causes emotional fallout from the Logans and Forresters. Steffy’s anger at Hope hits an all-time high."

Wednesday, March 20

"Carter attempts to convince Liam that Thomas has changed. Their feud reignites when Hope stands up to Steffy."

Thursday, March 21

No episode will air due to March Madness

Friday, March 22

No episode will air due to March Madness

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11: "Finn and Steffy fight their demons over Sheila’s death and try to fix the void between them. Wracked with guilt over betraying him with Zende, Luna cries at R.J.’s praise and loyalty."

Tuesday, March 12: "Ridge asks Brooke to give more grace to Thomas and Hope’s relationship. Finn hallucinates about Sheila’s death while attempting to connect with Steffy. Thomas and Hope remember their time in Rome with a romantic Italian dinner."

Wednesday, March 13: "Hope worries about Deacon’s emotional well-being, while Thomas is focused on Steffy’s. Finn freaks out when he cannot stop seeing his dead mother, Sheila."

Thursday, March 14: "Bill and Luna share an unexpected and comforting conversation about parents and children. Hope attempts to get through to Brooke about Thomas’s commitment and care."

Friday, March 15: "Ridge encourages Thomas to act boldly in his love for Hope. Thomas creates a beautiful new gown for Hope. Bill offers to be a sounding board for Luna when Poppy cannot."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.