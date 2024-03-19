The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 19, 2024: Steffy tells Thomas to leave Hope

Hope tells her mother about Thomas’ proposal while Steffy tells Thomas to leave Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 19, 2024.

We’re back at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) urges Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to let Hope (Annika Noelle) go. "Steffy, I love her so much, and I know she loves me. Why won’t she accept my proposal?" he asks, leaving his sister frustrated.

Hope is in another room. She’s playing with the ring on her finger and thinking about Thomas’ words to her. She’s driven to tears. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and sees the room and Hope’s tears, and she realizes something terrible has happened.

At Il Giardino, Liam (Scott Clifton) spots Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and invites him to his table. Carter says it’s so much easier with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) gone. Liam says it’s not easy for Steffy, because the "Sheila nightmare" is still happening for her. He starts making his case for her, that she acted in self-defense but she still took a life. Liam worries for her well-being. Carter says the family is looking out for her. Liam says Steffy is concerned about Thomas, because of Hope.

Brooke wants to know what happened. Hope tells her what happened and that he proposed again. Brooke realizes that Hope didn’t accept the proposal. "I’m not ready," Hope says.

Thomas wants to know what he did wrong. Steffy says it’s all Hope’s fault and she admits she’s not surprised. She knows Thomas loves Hope but their relationship was only ever going to bring him anger and frustration. She tells him to end his relationship with Hope.

Carter points out that Steffy has always been protective of Thomas, but he knows that Hope is wearing her ring on a necklace. Liam claims to be more worried about Steffy because he still doesn’t trust Thomas after all he did. Steffy, though, is worried that Hope will break his heart.

Brooke tells Hope that she’s not ready to make a commitment and Hope says that Thomas knew she needed time. She doesn’t understand why Thomas suddenly proposed again. Brooke tells her that she shouldn’t feel bad for not rushing; Hope should think about herself and her children before taking on another marriage. Hope is devastated about how she broke Thomas’ heart and it hurts her.

Matthew Atkinson, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says Hope has been using him. She doesn’t want a future with him. Thomas thinks he should have given her more time. Steffy stops him; Hope is the whole problem, she says. She reminds him that Hope has other objectives and that she’s "stringing [Thomas] along." Steffy tells him to worry about himself, and part of that is about leaving Hope.

Carter thought people were happy for Hope and Thomas, but clearly, Liam isn’t. He tells Liam that they’ve been seeing each other for a while and they’re happy. Liam says Steffy is worried that Hope will break up with Thomas and lead Thomas down a dark path. Liam says Hope gets defensive whenever anyone brings up Thomas, which makes Carter think that Hope is setting him up for a big disappointment.

Hope says she tried to explain herself to Thomas but he didn’t want to listen. She ruined everything, she says. Brooke tells her to stop feeling bad about this because she’s a kind human being. Hope wants Thomas to know how much she loves him. "I love him, Mom, I love him," she sobs.

Steffy tells Thomas to save himself and leave Hope behind now before it gets worse. She says he has to think about Douglas and the damage it does by letting him think things are different between his parents. Steffy says that she doesn’t want this thing to resurrect his demons. "You could be with any other woman in the world. You deserve that. You deserve to be happy," Steffy says as she pulls Thomas in for a hug. She glares at a photograph of Hope.

Later, Thomas is in the design office sketching and he thinks back to the second proposal and Steffy’s harsh words about Hope. He’s conflicted. Brooke walks in and sees him there. She starts to walk away but she decides to come in anyway. She says she saw Hope in the salon and knows he proposed again. Brooke says she’s not there to make him feel worse, rather she tells him Hope didn’t want to reject him. She tried to explain. Thomas says Hope has been wearing his ring, albeit on a necklace, and instead of saying no to the ring initially, she’s been wearing it while they’ve gotten closer and closer. The other night she told him how she wished their time in Rome never ended. "Have I been a fool, Brooke?" he asks. "Does Hope really love me?"

Hope is in the main office and is thinking about Thomas. She’s got the ring back on her necklace. Steffy bursts in, coming for blood. Hope says she never wanted to hurt Thomas while Steffy tells her how he almost messed up his whole life because of his love for her. Steffy says she thinks she was finally able to convince her brother to stand up to Hope and end their relationship, "once and for all."