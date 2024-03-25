The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 25, 2024: Hope on the defensive

The Forresters rally for Thomas while the Logans play defense in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 25, 2024.

We’re back at Forrester Creations and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are still fighting. Steffy thinks Hope needs to give up her brother because what they have is "just physical." She accuses Hope of being just like her mother. "Back off. You stay away from Thomas," she warns.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells his father about how he’s been blindsided. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) feels sad that it didn’t go as Thomas planned. Thomas envisioned a whole future with Hope, at home, at work, and now it’s all falling apart. Ridge assures him that his family is with him and they’ll help get him through this. He asks what Thomas plans to do and wonders if Thomas will take Steffy’s advice and leave Hope.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds Hope alone in the office in tears. Brooke can’t believe Steffy attacked Hope about what happened. Ridge walks in and Hope says she needs to get through to Thomas so he understands. Ridge says Thomas went home because he’s devastated.

Thomas arrives home and thinks about how he told Hope he’d always be there for her. He’s thinking about Rome and thinking about the Hope for the Future launch. He’s thinking about the first proposal and her second rejection. It makes him more and more upset. Someone knocks on the door and he’s surprised to see Steffy there. She knows he’s hurting and wants him to know he’s not alone. She has his back.

Hope tells her mother and Ridge that she never meant to hurt Thomas. She was never ready for another marriage and has been worried about what her wearing his ring would do to him. She needs more time. Brooke reminds Ridge that she never said no to a marriage, which makes Ridge think that she’s just keeping the door open. Brooke asks him if it would have been better for her to accept the proposal even though she doesn’t want to be married. Hope apologizes for hurting Thomas, and Ridge tells her that he’s heartbroken.

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Thomas tells Steffy that he’s avoiding the office because he doesn’t want to run into Hope. He says she was still processing her marriage. Steffy reminds him that he’s only ever given Hope everything she’s ever wanted. "This is all Hope. She’s the one with the issues." She tells her brother not to focus on whether or not he’s good enough, assuring him that he’s a wonderful man. She wants him to end things with Hope, once and for all.

Hope knows Ridge is concerned about Thomas. Ridge doesn’t want this to be a setback and Hope believes that they’re going to work through this. Hope wishes everyone would butt out of her relationship with Thomas. Hope says Steffy threatened her and even brought her mom’s history into things. Ridge knows this is upsetting for Brooke so he advises everyone to not let this start a war between the families. Hope says this is why she felt the need to take her time before agreeing to marry him.

Steffy tells Thomas that Hope was using him for a rebound. He thought she loved him. Steffy says that Hope was just using him, the same way Hope’s mother used people. Hope "seduces you and pushes you away," calling it "entertainment" for her. She wonders how many times Thomas would be able to go through her rejections. Any woman — other than Hope — would be so lucky to have him.

Hope can’t believe Steffy thinks she has been playing games and leading Thomas on. Ridge asks if it’s true. Brooke says it’s Thomas who isn’t listening to Hope and respecting her boundaries. This makes Ridge angry. Hope tells him that she and Thomas are going to figure this out. She’s upset that Steffy is attacking her, adding that Steffy accused her of going "full Logan" on her brother. She adds that she’s never been able to get along with Steffy and Steffy is using this situation to drive a wedge between herself and Thomas just to spite her.

Steffy asks Thomas if he’s tired of being strung along by Hope. Thomas can’t imagine life without Hope. Steffy reminds him of Caroline and how they had Douglas, but then he lost Caroline and he still survived it. She tells him to stop tormenting himself with Hope. Thomas says that Hope isn’t her mother. She’s different and she genuinely loves and cares for people. "You need to cut her loose," Steffy tells him. Take Douglas and go to Paris, and end things once and for all."