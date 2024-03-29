The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of April 1-5

There's a civil war brewing between the Logans and the Forresters on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Steffy seems to be pulling the strings. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 1.

While there's trouble brewing between the Forresters and the Logans, there are a few other things happening in Los Angeles. Zende (Delon De Metz) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are still trying to get over what happened between them, but they want different things. And Deacon (Sean Kanan) is getting ready to say goodbye to the love of his life. It's going to be a busy week at Forrester Creations!

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 1 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1

"Finn accuses Steffy of using Thomas and Hope’s breakup to create a Forrester vs. Logan feud. Zende and Luna find themselves in a surreal situation. Hope is surprised by Liam’s authentic concern and comfort."

Tuesday, April 2

"Steffy flips when she learns of the memorial service Deacon is planning for Sheila. The Logan sisters attempt to dissuade Deacon from involving Finn and Hope in his plans. Liam and Hope share an endearing moment with Beth."

Wednesday, April 3

"With Hope and Finn in attendance, Deacon gives an emotional farewell to Sheila Carter."

Thursday, March 28

"Steffy and Liam are conflicted by Finn and Hope’s choice. Lauren Fenmore visits Eric, who reminisces about his time with Sheila. Finn gives an impassioned send off to his mother."

Friday, March 29

"Eric and Lauren rejoices over Sheila’s passing. Hope and Finn bond over their shared connection. Unable to leave her, Deacon accompanies Sheila’s body to the crematorium."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 25 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25: "Thomas reels to Ridge about how Hope blindsided him. Steffy and Hope’s argument hits its tipping point."

Tuesday, March 26: "Ridge demands answers from Hope while Brooke defends her. Steffy gives Thomas advice on how to get over heartbreak."

Wednesday, March 27: "Brooke and Steffy battle over Hope and Thomas. Hope is stunned when Thomas announces a life-changing decision."

Thursday, March 28: "Thomas and Hope have a difficult discussion with Douglas. Steffy is pleased with her glorious victory."

Friday, March 29: "Steffy and Hope’s feud escalates as the two sling accusations at each other. Zende asks Luna if there is a possibility of a future for them."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.