Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 1-5

A new month arrives and it's going to be another big week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 1-5.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1

"Holly stuns everyone by admitting the truth about her drug overdose. Eric offers his support to Nicole, which is witnessed by EJ. Tate and Theresa have an honest discussion about the pitfalls of relationships. Abe and Paulina learn whether she is cancer-free or not. Xander, determined to prove his innocence, scans over the evidence against him."

Tuesday, April 2

"Chad visits Abigail’s grave. Stephanie opens up to Julie about her situation with Everett. Everett meets with Marlena to undergo hypnosis. Johnny offers to help Chanel out with her workload at the bakery. Ava and Harris spend all day in bed."

Wednesday, April 3

"Xander and Sarah go to Rafe to prove his innocence. Everett tells Stephanie what he saw when he was hypnotized. Jada is skeptical. Tripp realizes Wendy is suffering from trauma. Ava and Harris have a private date."

Thursday, April 4

"Nicole grills Holly about the consequences of her actions. Brady and Theresa are excited to bring Tate home. Alex invites Theresa to move back in. Marlena and Paulina bond and discuss Paulina’s upcoming treatment. Kate promises Lucas she’ll make him a free man."

Friday, April 5

"Tate thinks about Holly while spending a nice morning with Brady. Nicole refuses to relent on Holly’s punishment. Eric gives Stephanie advice on forgiveness, which isn’t lost on Sloan. Jada is determined to prove to Rafe she is no longer married to Everett/Bobby. Chad works with Leo at The Spectator when Everett stops in with news about Stefan’s arrest."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25

"Maggie sees Konstantin in a new light. Sarah tries to persuade Xander that Konstantin is a changed man. John struggles with his past as Marlena and Steve support him. Kristen and Alex devise a plan to make Brady and Theresa jealous."

Tuesday, March 26

"Wendy and Tripp come to terms regarding the next step in their relationship. Abe and Paulina talk about the recent miracles they experienced together. Brady confronts Alex about Kristen. Kristen plays Theresa carefully."

Wednesday, March 27

"Holly prepares to confess the truth to Nicole about Tate and the drugs. Tate journals about his conflicted feelings for Holly. Marlena and Eric catch up as they touch on the dynamic between Sloan and Nicole. Stephanie and Everett discuss their current situation. Xander tells Harris he didn’t shoot him."

Thursday, March 28

"It’s Jude’s christening day. Nicole and EJ have a rough start with Holly. Marlena tries to get John to forgive himself. Melinda reminds Leo to keep his mouth shut. Brady and Roman share a moment of support."

Friday, March 29

"Jude’s christening continues. Will the truth about the baby switch be revealed? Holly makes a confession to Eric. Leo, Melinda, and Sloan make a pact. Theresa demands answers from Tate."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.