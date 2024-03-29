The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 1-5

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up in the early days of April in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 1.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 1 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1

"Victor uncovers a clue about Jordan’s whereabouts, Jack and Diane discuss her future at Jabot, Adam challenges Victoria, and Ashley has a rude awakening."

Tuesday, April 2

"Daniel and Heather struggle with their new normal, Victoria and Cole give Claire a history lesson, and Phyllis shares a surprising encounter with Billy."

Wednesday, April 3

"Ashley makes a confession to Traci, Tucker proves himself to Audra, and Nikki discovers she has a secret admirer."

Thursday, April 4

"Lily and Devon disagree about Billy’s role at Chancellor-Winters, Audra questions Tucker’s motives, and Nikki gives into temptation."

Friday, April 5

"Nick reconnects with Lily, Billy makes a promise to Chelsea, and Sally points Adam in the right direction."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 25 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25: "Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision-making, Lily settles unfinished business with Heather, and Phyllis sounds an alarm for Danny and Christine."

Tuesday, March 26: "Jack and Traci worry about Ashley’s behavior, Danny romances Christine, and Audra makes a shocking decision."

Wednesday, March 27: "Daniel and Heather worry about their future, Adam and Chelsea disagree on how to help Connor, and Lily takes charge at the office."

Thursday, March 28: "Nikki confides in Jack, Sally gives Adam some moral support, and Diane and Kyle navigate their relationship at Jabot."

Friday, March 29: "Victor reveals a plan to distract Nikki from her problems, Claire catches the eye of someone new, and Adam receives unsolicited advice from Nick."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.