General Hospital spoilers: week of April 1-5

It's the first week of April in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 25-29.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1

"Jason visits Elizabeth and Jake. Dante confirms whether or not Jason shot him. Anna puts Sonny on notice. Diane helps Alexis on her appeal. Natalia takes over Blaze’s Deception contract."

Tuesday, April 2

"Drew checks on Nina at work. John has a new plan to take down Pikeman. Jason reveals something to Anna. Carly and Michael make confessions. Dex gets interviewed about joining the PCPD."

Wednesday, April 3

"Chase and Brook Lynn ask Dante for a favor. Finn opens up to Elizabeth about his dad. Sasha and Cody admit their feelings. Blaze fills Kristina in on her new job. Tracy crosses with Stella."

Thursday, April 4

"Terry offers Tracy some advice. Curtis comforts Trina. Josslyn is in shock. Kevin and Laura check in on Heather. Sasha shows off her culinary skills."

Friday, April 5

"Drew chews out John. Lois helps Brook Lynn with a wedding dress crisis. Sonny and Natalia get better acquainted. Kristina and Joss argue. Anna questions Brennan about Pikeman. Sam is worried about Danny."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 25: "Jason tells his story. Elizabeth is overcome with emotion. Stella comforts Trina. Michael is cautious. Jake is furious."

Tuesday, March 26: "Anna is stunned. Carly is determined to get to Jason. Ava comforts Sonny. Curtis is suspicious. Gregory’s symptoms become more pronounced."

Wednesday, March 27: "Sam and Jason come face to face. Danny and Jake have an argument. Anna offers a surprising proposal to Dex. Trina makes a heartbreaking confession. Brook Lynn shares a message."

Thursday, March 28: "Tempers fly at Jason’s arraignment. Carly and Alexis are surprised. Sonny has his doubts. Sam gets some hope. Nina is insistent."

Friday, March 29: "Jason meets with Sonny. Ava and Sonny have a close moment. Anna learns some important information. Valentin makes arrangements. Olivia, Danny and Rocco rush to Dante’s bedside."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.