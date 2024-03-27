The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 27, 2024: Thomas makes a decision

The fight between the Logans and the Forresters continues in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 27, 2024.

We begin at the Forrester Creations office, where Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to plead with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about keeping their relationship alive. They’ve overcome so much. When he refers to their relationship in the past tense and says she won’t marry him, she gets upset that all she asked for was time but he won’t give it to her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Hope is becoming more and more like her mother every day. She’s "continuing the Logan tradition" and she’s not going to stand by and let Hope hurt her brother. Brooke tells her she’s trying hard not to be offended but Steffy points out that it’s the truth. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) paces in frustration as the women he loves argue. Steffy tells Brooke that the relationship is ending right now.

Hope loves what they have together, but Thomas doesn’t know what that is, exactly. He wonders if it’s building a foundation for the future or if it’s about Hope seeking revenge. He wants to know how long he has to wait to know if she loves him the way he loves her.

Brooke wants to know why Steffy is so concerned about Hope and Thomas being married and not just in a relationship. Ridge says Steffy is just trying to defend her brother, but when Steffy says she wants Hope out of Thomas’ life for good, it gives Ridge pause.

Thomas says he’s been wondering if Hope would ever be able to love him unconditionally. She doesn’t want things to change, but he says that everything changes and things progress. Hope doesn’t understand why their relationship has to be on a timeline, so he asks when she will be ready. Months? Years? He doesn’t know that she’ll ever be ready and he doesn’t know if she could ever answer it. And that’s why he’s leaving. He says that maybe Steffy’s right and being around it hurts too much. He loves her too much to put himself through the pain.

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke can’t believe Steffy doesn’t care about Hope being hurt. Steffy says it’s because Thomas is vulnerable to Hope. Ridge tells Steffy to step back and stop attacking Brooke and Hope, but Steffy doubles down and says that it all needs to end.

Hope tells Thomas that she wore the ring around her neck because it was a special gesture. She realizes he’s starting to sound just like Steffy. Thomas says he can’t allow this to go on anymore. He needs to protect himself. It’s too painful for him, and that’s why he’s leaving. Today.

Brooke tells Steffy that her whole take on Hope is wrong. "Where’s the lie?" Steffy asks. Hope loves Thomas, Brooke says, even though Thomas did so much to her in the past. "Thomas is too good for Hope," Steffy says. She hopes she got through to Thomas so he’ll put a stop to the relationship for good.

Hope can’t believe that Thomas is leaving. She asks about Douglas, and Thomas taking him away will help him "break the fall." He says he can’t work with her anymore. He’s going to Paris. He’s walking away from everything. He’s not going to work with her, which includes Hope for the Future. Thomas hopes that there’s someone out there who loves him. "You’re out of time, Hope," he tells her. When Hope says Steffy is causing all of this, Thomas says she’s not a puppet master and that they might have too much to overcome. He has to go, and he wants Douglas to go with him. Hope breaks down. Thomas tells her that he knew this wasn’t real because Hope never said she loved him until she was rejecting his proposal. He tells her he will always love her, but he’s leaving. And he walks out of the office.