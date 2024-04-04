The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 4, 2024: remembering Sheila Carter

The Sheila memorial continues on The Bold and Beautiful recap for April 4, 2024, but there are very few happy memories.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is contemplating Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) reasoning for going to Sheila’s funeral. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feels the same way he does, which makes Liam wonder how Steffy could be so calm about it. She left the decision up to him.

Finn tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) that it’s going to be the three of them. Hope points out that she had more enemies than friends, but Deacon says they’ll do their best.

Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) shows up at Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) house. She’s been so worried about Eric’s health and has been getting updates from Ridge. Eric tells her to tell Victor (Eric Braeden) they’re sorry they can’t make it to his party. Lauren admits she’s also there because "Sheila is finally dead."

Liam can’t understand what Finn is thinking. Steffy appreciates that Liam sees things from her side. Steffy knows Sheila brought Finn into the world and knows Finn says he has a connection to her, so she didn’t want to stand in his way.

Hope is surprised Steffy let Finn go to the funeral but he says Steffy is giving him space to deal with this. Deacon says it’s time to say farewell to Sheila.

Lauren can’t believe what Steffy went through with Sheila. Donna says it could have been so much worse, and she’s haunted by the decision. "The saga is finally over," Lauren says, and that’s when Eric tells her about the service that Deacon is hosting.

Steffy doesn’t see any option. She can’t forbid Finn from going to the funeral and she doesn’t know what it feels like to be in Finn’s shoes. Liam says Finn doesn’t know what she’s going through, either. Liam points out that it’s a miracle they’re both still alive. He tells her she doesn’t have to think about Sheila anymore because she’s gone. Steffy agrees, saying that Finn has to say goodbye and then they will move on with their lives. Nothing is going to come between them, she says, especially not Sheila.

Deacon begins the service and says that he wasn’t looking for love but he was "hooked" when she showed up. He calls their love "rare." He also says that he and Sheila were more alike than he ever cared to admit. "She brought out the best in me," he says. Hope seems unimpressed by this. He’s still puzzled about what happened the night she died and he’s frustrated that he never will have those answers. He’s got to figure out how to let her go.

Sean Kanan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Lauren wants to know who would say anything nice about Sheila. Eric and Donna tell her that Deacon cared about her and probably isn’t expecting a big turnout. Lauren has a long list of grievances against Sheila and she has a flashback to some of them. And there are many. "Sheila was a menace," Lauren says, noting that she’s thankful Steffy ended it once and for all.

Steffy never asked for any of this. Liam is impressed with how well she’s dealing with it. Steffy says Finn is kind and compassionate and that’s what she loves about him. Liam admits Hope is going, too, which only makes Steffy roll her eyes.

Deacon sits down so Finn takes it as his turn to stand up. He’s not sure what to say about Sheila. He recalls when she showed up at his wedding and introduced herself, which was one of his happiest moments. But then she turned his life upside down after she shot him and Steffy, which is why he’s puzzled about why he’s there. He appreciates that she gave him life, though, and he has to acknowledge that.

Eric knows that everyone has been a victim of Sheila. Lauren points out that Eric had some good times with Sheila and he admits that he was "enchanted" by her in the beginning. He regrets introducing her into their lives, though. Donna says he had no idea who she really was.

Steffy can’t believe Hope is at the memorial. Liam says she didn’t want to go, but she’s there to support her father.

Deacon approaches the coffin and says goodbye to Sheila. He lists all of the things that he loved about her. He hopes she’s found peace and happiness wherever she is, and he hopes they’ll meet again someday.

"Goodbye and good riddance, Sheila," Steffy says.

"May you finally be at peace," Eric says.