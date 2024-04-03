The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 3, 2024: Sheila's funeral

It’s time for Sheila’s memorial on The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 3, 2024.

It’s a new day in Los Angeles and Deacon (Sean Kanan) is putting the final touches on Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) funeral. There’s even a casket at Il Giardino (she hasn’t been buried yet?). Deacon thanks one of his employees for his help setting things up and worries that no one else is going to show up.

At the office, Hope (Annika Noelle) is surprised to see Liam (Scott Clifton) show up unexpectedly again. He’s there because he’s "curious" about whether Hope is going to attend Sheila’s memorial service.

In Malibu, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is dressed in black but he’s sitting on the couch thinking about Deacon’s call. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hugs him from behind and asks if he’s ok. He doesn’t want to upset her but he’s decided to go to the memorial after all. She isn’t thrilled about it.

Deacon’s says it’s sad that no one is willing to show up to pay their respects.

Hope dances around the question, saying that Deacon invited Brooke as well but Brooke declined. Eventually, though, Hope decided to go just to support her father.

Finn knows Steffy isn’t happy about it. Steffy knows Sheila wouldn’t have gone to their memorial service after shooting them. "How could you even consider going?"

Hope admits she’s not looking forward to the service and Liam thinks that she’ll be the only one there. Hope thinks Finn might go despite all of the horrible things that have happened. Hope knows Steffy won’t be ok with Finn going to the service, so she’s not sure he’ll actually make it.

Steffy can’t believe Finn wants to go, and even Finn admits he’s not sure why he’s thinking about going. He wishes he didn’t have the connection to her, but he can’t deny it. "Finn, Sheila’s dead. Can’t you just let it go?" Steffy wonders. Finn hates disappointing her, and he loves her so much. And he knows this is a huge challenge for him, and them as a couple. Steffy asks if this will bring some resolution for him, and when he says he hopes it does, she tells him to go. But she won’t be going with him. When he moves to hug her, she pulls away and says not to be surprised if he and Deacon are the only ones to mourn her.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon is shocked to see Hope show up, hugging her to express his gratitude.

Liam finds Steffy in the office making calls. He teases her about being in "corporate mode.” He tells Steffy he’s there to check up on Hope, and she says Hope’s probably fine now that Thomas is all the way in Paris. He asks how Steffy is doing. Steffy says that Sheila tried to come between her and Finn while she was alive and she’s not going to allow it to happen when she’s dead, either. He’s shocked to find out that Finn is going to the service. "And you’re ok with this?" he asks.

Deacon tells Hope that he invited Finn, but he knows Steffy might not be happy about him going. Since no one else is showing up, he figures they should get started on the service. Hope takes a seat and Deacon turns to the coffin and says they were so happy and building toward something. "Why the hell did you throw it all away?" he asks.

Finn walks in and tells Hope he’s surprised she’s there. She tells him she’s there to support Deacon, but she’s also very sorry for Finn’s loss, too.

Liam can’t believe Finn went to the service. Steffy says she doesn’t like it but she understands it. Liam calls it "generous" even though he sees it as a "betrayal" and wonders if Steffy pushed back at all. She did tell him she wasn’t "thrilled" that he’s going to the memorial. Liam says something is "wrong” with him for wanting to preserve this connection to Sheila. In Liam’s opinion, Finn should be focused on Steffy, not Sheila.

At Il Giardino, Finn lays his hand on Sheila’s coffin. Hope asks how he’s doing and he’s not sure. Deacon says Sheila gave him life and she loved him so much. "It means so much that you’re here," Deacon replies. Finn needs help understanding what happened with Sheila. From what he understood, Sheila was trying to make a good life for herself so why did she break in and attack Steffy? Hope says this fits the mold, and it’s tragic that she caused so much pain when she was alive and it keeps coming now that she’s dead. Deacon tells Finn that Sheila is happy because Finn is there. Deacon is overcome with emotion while Finn remains stoic.