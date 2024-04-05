The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 5, 2024: counting toes

Deacon makes a shocking discovery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 5, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is outraged that Hope (Annika Noelle) is at Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) memorial. Liam (Scott Clifton) says he doesn’t understand it either, but according to Hope, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is "actually" grieving her death.

Hope asks Finn how he’s doing and he thinks the service helped to give him some closure. He knows the world hates her, but part of him is still sad she’s gone.

Lauren (Tracy E. Bregman) and Eric (John McCook) toast to Sheila’s demise. For Eric, it’s not just someone, it’s an ex-wife. For Lauren, she says her feelings aren’t complicated at all because she was almost killed by her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) arrives at the mortuary ahead of Sheila’s cremation. He’s asked to confirm the name of the deceased by the gentle mortician, who asks how the service went. After signing the paperwork, the mortician apologizes for Deacon’s loss. Deacon is suddenly overcome with emotion. Deacon asks if he can stay for the cremation process so she’s not alone.

Steffy says that even though it was hard for Thomas, it’s better for him to leave Hope behind before he finds out that they don’t have a future. Liam adds that it helps keep him from obsessing over her too.

Finn thanks Hope for being there, knowing that Steffy isn’t a fan of his grief for Sheila. He asks Hope how she’s holding up after Thomas and Douglas left. She’s trying to come to terms with all of it, including breaking Thomas’ heart because she couldn’t accept his proposal. Finn says she’ll probably look back and be happy that she’s had this time to think about it all.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He also offers to listen whenever she needs a friend. She’s trying to figure out where she goes from there and asks Finn what his thoughts are. Finn asks if she really wants to know what he thinks. He suggests she needs to reflect on why she was with Thomas, and whether it was a reaction to Liam that caused her to be with Thomas. He also knows she had genuine feelings for Thomas, and he thinks she ought to "smooth things over" with Liam.

Lauren comes in as Liam is leaving. Steffy gives her a big hug. Lauren is so happy to see Eric doing so well, but she’s there to check on Steffy after all she’s been through with Sheila.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

The mortician isn’t sure about Deacon’s request to be with her for the cremation. He has flowers to put in with her. Deacon loved her so much and wishes they had more time together. He slowly puts the flowers around the box she’s being cremated in, thinking back to all of their moments together, including when she agreed to marry him. He tells her he’ll never forget her or the things they shared together.

Hope can’t believe Finn thinks she should go back to Liam. She’s giving him a hard time because she asked for his opinion. But she does agree that she needs to think and figure herself out. She thanks him for being a friend.

Lauren tells Steffy to call her if she ever needs to talk to someone who understands what she went through with the break-in. Lauren tells her not to feel any guilt about what happened because she did everyone a favor by ridding the world of Sheila Carter. "And I hope she burns in hell," Lauren seethes.

The mortician tells Deacon to share any final words he has for her. Deacon begs Sheila to move, to wake up and call him Daddy. He misses her so much. He says she’s going to be ok and he’s going to be there with her to say goodbye. He knows all she ever wanted was to be loved and he wishes he could have been there for her sooner. He hopes she felt his love. He asks to see her again, so he peels back the drape. "You are loved," he whispers. He replaces the drape and smells one of the roses, placing it over her hands.

As Deacon weeps, the mortician asks if he’s ready to "start the process" and Deacon says yes. Deacon stares at the box for a long moment before pushing the button, and as her body goes into the fire the drape pulls away and he sees Sheila's toes. But wait, there's a problem: the body has ten toes. Ten toes! The person in the box had ten toes! He tries to grab the box before it burns, yelling at the mortician that the body has ten toes. Sheila only has nine toes. So who's in the box?