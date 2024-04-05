The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of April 8-12

Deacon is frantic about what he saw as Sheila's body was being cremated on The Bold and the Beautiful, and if what he saw was real, the B&B villain isn't dead after all. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8.

There are two big stories coming up next week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Deacon (Sean Kanan) tries to tell anyone who will listen that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is still alive and Luna (Lisa Yamada) may or may not come clean to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about what happened the night of the party.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8

"Deacon has a complete meltdown at the crematorium over Sheila. Finn and Hope comfort one another over their recent losses. Chief Baker gives Steffy something to be grateful for."

Tuesday, April 9

"Steffy asks Finn about Sheila’s memorial. Luna gets anxious when Hope announces her line’s new design partners. Deacon drops an implausible theory at Finn."

Wednesday, April 10

"A disbelieving Finn questions Deacon’s sanity."

Thursday, April 11

"Luna is determined to confess to RJ about her night with Zende. A tormented Deacon gives Ridge an earful about Sheila."

Friday, April 12

"Ridge gives Deacon a big reality check. Finn throws Steffy a curveball.

Zende confides in Carter about his feelings for Luna."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 1 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1: "Finn accuses Steffy of using Thomas and Hope’s breakup to create a Forrester vs. Logan feud. Zende and Luna find themselves in a surreal situation. Hope is surprised by Liam’s authentic concern and comfort."

Tuesday, April 2: "Steffy flips when she learns of the memorial service Deacon is planning for Sheila. The Logan sisters attempt to dissuade Deacon from involving Finn and Hope in his plans. Liam and Hope share an endearing moment with Beth."

Wednesday, April 3: "With Hope and Finn in attendance, Deacon gives an emotional farewell to Sheila Carter."

Thursday, April 4: "Steffy and Liam are conflicted by Finn and Hope’s choice. Lauren Fenmore visits Eric, who reminisces about his time with Sheila. Finn gives an impassioned send off to his mother."

Friday, April 5: "Eric and Lauren rejoice over Sheila’s passing. Hope and Finn bond over their shared connection. Unable to leave her, Deacon accompanies Sheila’s body to the crematorium."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.