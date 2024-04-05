The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 8-12

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up in the early days of April in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 8.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 8 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8

"Victor sets a trap for Jordan, Victoria and Claire make a move, and Audra sees a new side of Ashley."

Tuesday, April 9

"Nikki breaks a promise to Victor, Daniel asks Lily for a second chance, and The Abbotts work together to help Ashley."

Wednesday, April 10

"Tucker travels outside of his comfort zone, as Ashley engages in a power struggle."

Thursday, April 11

"Sharon receives a distress call from Jack, Summer stands her ground with Kyle, and Ashley struggles in a new environment."

Friday, April 12

"Family and friends gather to celebrate a special milestone for Victor and Nikki."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 1 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1: "Victor uncovers a clue about Jordan’s whereabouts, Jack and Diane discuss her future at Jabot, Adam challenges Victoria, and Ashley has a rude awakening."

Tuesday, April 2: "Daniel and Heather struggle with their new normal, Victoria and Cole give Claire a history lesson, and Phyllis shares a surprising encounter with Billy."

Wednesday, April 3: "Ashley makes a confession to Traci, Tucker proves himself to Audra, and Nikki discovers she has a secret admirer."

Thursday, April 4: "Lily and Devon disagree about Billy’s role at Chancellor-Winters, Audra questions Tucker’s motives, and Nikki gives into temptation."

Friday, April 5: "Nick reconnects with Lily, Billy makes a promise to Chelsea, and Sally points Adam in the right direction."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.