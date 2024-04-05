General Hospital spoilers: week of April 8-12

It's springtime in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 8-12.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8: There will be no episode on Monday due to the coverage of the solar eclipse

Tuesday, April 9

"Nina and Drew get in a heated argument. Carly finds John in trouble. Sonny is furious with Jason. Michael and Willow discuss her career. Kristina is disturbed by Ava’s behavior."

Wednesday, April 10

"Sonny and Jason have a tense meeting. Drew and Nina come to a surprising agreement. Carly begins to see a different side to John. Curtis achieves another milestone. Ava searches for something in Sonny’s house."

Thursday, April 11

"Anna asks Valentin for help. Alexis receives news about her appeal. Curtis suggests a business proposition to Drew. Chase has a surprise for Brook Lynn. Nina gets the wrong idea."

Friday, April 12

"Jason wants to give something to Carly. Things do not go well with Lucy and “The Home & Heart” Deception segment. Tracy has a heart-to-heart with Brook Lynn. Sasha finds joy working in the stables with Cody. Gregory encourages Alexis."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1: "Jason visits Elizabeth and Jake. Dante confirms whether or not Jason shot him. Anna puts Sonny on notice. Diane helps Alexis on her appeal. Natalia takes over Blaze’s Deception contract."

Tuesday, April 2: "Drew checks on Nina at work. John has a new plan to take down Pikeman. Jason reveals something to Anna. Carly and Michael make confessions. Dex gets interviewed about joining the PCPD."

Wednesday, April 3: "Chase and Brook Lynn ask Dante for a favor. Finn opens up to Elizabeth about his dad. Sasha and Cody admit their feelings. Blaze fills Kristina in on her new job. Tracy crosses with Stella."

Thursday, April 4: "Terry offers Tracy some advice. Curtis comforts Trina. Josslyn is in shock. Kevin and Laura check in on Heather. Sasha shows off her culinary skills."

Friday, April 5: "Drew chews out John. Lois helps Brook Lynn with a wedding dress crisis. Sonny and Natalia get better acquainted. Kristina and Joss argue. Anna questions Brennan about Pikeman. Sam is worried about Danny."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.