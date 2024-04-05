Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 8-12

It's going to be another big week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 8-12.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8

"John asks Harris about his time at Bayview. Steve makes a confession to Kayla. Brady and Alex discuss their respective relationships with Theresa. Konstantin encounters Theresa, looking for an update on Alex. Maggie and Julie go over recent events regarding Konstantin."

Tuesday, April 9

"Paulina and Abe prepare for her radioactive iodine treatment. Chanel and Johnny arrive at the Horton cabin for their honeymoon. Clyde orders Ava to retrieve an item hidden at the Bistro. Tripp and Wendy enjoy some exercise in the park. After a spat with Holly, EJ is confronted by Kristen about Stefan’s arrest."

Wednesday, April 10

"Eric confronts Sloan about being late on rent. With Sarah’s support, Xander is determined to figure out who set him up. Everett reaches out to Marlena for help. Jada asks Stephanie if she still has feelings for Everett. Nicole rips into Kristen for her verbal attack on Holly."

Thursday, April 11

"Holly and Tate enjoy a romantic picnic together. Steve apologizes to Kayla. Konstantin gives Maggie bad news. Stephanie questions Everett about why he won’t sign the divorce papers. Worried about Clyde, Ava turns to Harris for comfort."

Friday, April 12

"Konstantin continues to charm Maggie. Xander tells Chad he wants an investigation into who framed him. While in isolation, Paulina gets snippy with Abe. Johnny and Chanel’s honeymoon is interrupted."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 1

"Holly stuns everyone by admitting the truth about her drug overdose. Eric offers his support to Nicole, which is witnessed by EJ. Tate and Theresa have an honest discussion about the pitfalls of relationships. Abe and Paulina learn whether she is cancer-free or not. Xander, determined to prove his innocence, scans over the evidence against him."

Tuesday, April 2

"Chad visits Abigail’s grave. Stephanie opens up to Julie about her situation with Everett. Everett meets with Marlena to undergo hypnosis. Johnny offers to help Chanel out with her workload at the bakery. Ava and Harris spend all day in bed."

Wednesday, April 3

"Xander and Sarah go to Rafe to prove his innocence. Everett tells Stephanie what he saw when he was hypnotized. Jada is skeptical. Tripp realizes Wendy is suffering from trauma. Ava and Harris have a private date."

Thursday, April 4

"Nicole grills Holly about the consequences of her actions. Brady and Theresa are excited to bring Tate home. Alex invites Theresa to move back in. Marlena and Paulina bond and discuss Paulina’s upcoming treatment. Kate promises Lucas she’ll make him a free man."

Friday, April 5

"Tate thinks about Holly while spending a nice morning with Brady. Nicole refuses to relent on Holly’s punishment. Eric gives Stephanie advice on forgiveness, which isn’t lost on Sloan. Jada is determined to prove to Rafe she is no longer married to Everett/Bobby. Chad works with Leo at The Spectator when Everett stops in with news about Stefan’s arrest."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.