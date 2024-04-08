The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2024: Steffy is cleared

Steffy gets news about Sheila’s death from the police while Deacon tries to figure out what he saw in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2024.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) freaks out as Not Sheila’s body goes into the incinerator. There are ten toes, which means it’s not her.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the office and he assures her that she did the right thing. Ridge can’t believe Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) went to the memorial. He asks if she’s ok with him going to the memorial and Steffy admits that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) messed with Finn’s head so she’s hoping this puts an end to it.

Finn looks at Sheila’s photo and Hope reminds him that he’s nothing like her. In fact, he’s the exact opposite of her. He tells her he’s trying to figure out his complex emotions and he’s grateful that she’s there to listen to him. She said he was there for her, so she’s there for him. He says she’s one of the nicest people he knows, which makes Hope laugh considering how Steffy feels about her and what happened with Thomas. Hope says Thomas deserves to be happy, but Finn says she deserves happiness too. Hope admits she doesn’t want to get married and she thinks about her mother’s many marriages and doesn’t want that for herself. Right now she’s just taking care of herself and her daughter.

Steffy says she’s upset that Finn went to the memorial but she promised she wouldn’t get in his way. She’s ready to move on without the drama. “Without the psycho birth mother,” Ridge supplies. She thinks back to killing Sheila and it’s hard for her to think about what happened. The Police Chief walks in and says they need to talk about Sheila.

Deacon tells the mortician he saw ten toes, but the mortician thinks he’s having some kind of panic attack.

Sean Kanan, THe Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn asks how Beth is handling not having Douglas around. Hope says she’s doing ok, but she’s glad Douglas is doing well. She knows Thomas will take care of him but things just haven’t been the same since they left. She’s trying to give them time, especially because Douglas asked for her to let him go to Paris with his father. Finn says Douglas is lucky to have her as a mother. Finn asks her to promise something.

Chief Baker asks if they knew about the memorial service. He wants to let them know that she’s been found to have been acting in self-defense so no charges will be made against Steffy. She will not be liable for Sheila’s death.

Deacon keeps talking to himself. He knows he saw ten toes, which means that wasn’t Sheila. When the mortician returns, he asks if the mortician was the one who embalmed Sheila. He was. Deacon asks him to help him because he thinks he’s losing his mind.

Hope is curious about the promise Finn wants her to make. He says they’re good friends and he says he’s thinking about what happened between Hope and Thomas, and Steffy’s reaction. Their families are interconnected and they work together. And the connection to Liam makes people think that they’re rivals. They’re actually two strong women who should be supporting each other, so he’s hoping that Hope will be open for anything when it comes to romance, and not to hold a grudge against Steffy for what happened with Thomas.

Ridge hugs Steffy, who’s relieved that there won’t be any charges. Ridge says Sheila never did anything good except give birth to Finn. He even mentions that Sheila cut off her own toe.

Deacon demands to know what’s going on. He lets the mortician go, but he needs answers. Something is going on because that body didn’t belong to Sheila.

Finn doesn’t like seeing Hope and Steffy arguing and he promises that he’s looking out for her as much as his wife. She praises him and says Steffy is lucky to have him. She promises to take his advice into consideration and wishes she wasn’t at odds with Steffy. She would love for everyone to get along. She thanks him for making her feel better.

Steffy remembers seeing Sheila’s toe in the evidence container. Ridge says “Ten-Toed Sheila” is proof of how crazy she was.

Deacon tells the shocked mortician that he doesn’t think that was Sheila. He asks if the mortician asks if he added a toe, because Sheila’s toe was missing. The mortician insists he never added a toe, then he leaves the room to take a call. Deacon knows what he saw, though. He saw ten toes and that means it wasn’t Sheila.