The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 11, 2024: Finn tells Steffy about Deacon

Luna decides to talk with RJ while Deacon and Finn argue over Sheila being alive in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 11, 2024.

We’re back at Il Giardino, where Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that he thinks Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still alive. He said goodbye to Sheila and had accepted her death. But he can’t ignore that the body had ten toes. Finn tells him that his mind is playing tricks on him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) praises RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) work and asks if Hope (Annika Noelle) has seen it. She’s really impressed with his work, which makes him happy to know his sister appreciates it. Steffy sees it as a great opportunity for him to step up on Hope for the Future. RJ is excited about working with Zende (Delon De Metz) and Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Zende supports Luna’s decision to tell RJ about the night they spent together, but he wishes he could forget it. He knows she’s worried that RJ will end their relationship, and he pledges to always be there for her if she needs him. Luna appreciates that he feels that way and knows that Zende didn’t know she was under the influence of her mother’s special mints. Luna admits she didn’t know she would be tied to these two "incredible men" and the Forrester family. She doesn’t want to disrupt anything but she can’t live with the lies.

RJ asks how Steffy is holding up. She says she’s keeping busy. He asks about the memorial as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in. RJ gets a text from Luna that she wants to talk at his place so he leaves, and Ridge asks Steffy what Finn was thinking by being involved with the funeral.

Deacon knows it all sounds crazy. But what if Sheila is alive? He stares (rather madly) at Finn and asks what would happen if Finn’s birth mother is alive after all.

Luna packs up her things and tells Zende she’s going to RJ’s house to tell him the truth. She hopes Zende doesn’t think she’s being selfish. Zende says he will always be on good terms with his cousin no matter what, but he’s concerned about Luna. He supports her in telling RJ what happened if it will give her the peace she needs so she can stop torturing herself.

Ridge says that Deacon was in love with Sheila, which he doesn’t understand. He jokes that he wasn’t invited to the memorial. He knows Hope was there to support her father, but he can’t understand why Finn would go there. Steffy doesn’t understand it either, but she doesn’t want any kind of resentment from Finn. Ridge says her husband needs to support her.

Sean Kanan as Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn explains how our brains try to help us grieve. Deacon doesn’t want any of that. Finn asks where Sheila is if she’s not dead. Finn tells Deacon that he needs to be rooted in reality, but Deacon wants to know where the extra toe came from. Finn calls it "wishful thinking" and tells him that he will never see Sheila again because she’s dead.

Luna arrives at RJ’s house and readies herself for their conversation. She looks at the picture of them on the mantle. He arrives, apologizing for being late. He has a bouquet of flowers for her. He wants to know what she wants to talk about.

Zende, now alone in the design office, thinks back to his night with Luna. He shakes his head. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) comes in and asks why he’s so distracted. He knows Zende has been named as the new lead designer for Hope the Future, but Zende says he has a lot on his plate at the moment. Carter asks what has Zende so distracted and he knows something is bothering him. He wants to know what’s going on.

RJ is always happy to see Luna and she says she wanted to talk there, away from the office. His house now seems like a home now. He wants Luna to be there as much as possible. They share a kiss, but she pulls away with tears in her eyes.

Steffy greets Finn with a hug and kiss. He’s happy to see his "beautiful wife" and threatens to "take her" in the office. Steffy asks about the meeting at Il Giardino and Finn reveals that Deacon is "losing it" and that "he’s saying some crazy stuff about Sheila."

Deacon talks to himself at the bar. Ridge walks in and asks how he’s doing. Deacon pours himself another drink.

Carter wants to know if something happened, and he implores Zende to tell him what’s going on. Zende says he needs to talk to someone. "It’s about Luna," he says.

Luna tries to get herself together. RJ says he knows she hasn’t been herself for a while. They were always so connected but lately, she’s been distant at times. She admits she’s "stressed out." He asks if they’re ok, and then he asks if her mother is part of it. She says she is part of it. He promises to be a good listener and knows that everything seems to stem from the day after Eric’s wedding.

Deacon asks Ridge what he’s doing there. Ridge says Steffy is having a tough time after "putting [Sheila] down." He reminds Deacon that having Sheila out of their lives is the best thing that could happen. Deacon asks what would happen if she’s not actually gone.

Finn tells Steffy that Deacon is "freaking out" with "strange ideas" that don’t make sense. Finn chalks it up to paranoia because Deacon is questioning whether Sheila is still alive.