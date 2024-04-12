The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of April 15-19

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) confronts Zende (Delon De Metz) after Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells him the truth about what happened the night of the wedding while Deacon (Sean Kanan) searches for answers about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 15.

More Soaps News The Young and the Restless spoilers week of April 15-19

General Hospital spoilers week of April 15-19

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of April 15-19





You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 15 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15

"Steffy demands that Deacon snap back to reality. RJ learns the truth about Zende and Luna."

Tuesday, April 16

"Hope reveals the real reasons she turned down Thomas’s proposal to Liam. RJ angrily confronts Zende for sleeping with his girlfriend."

Wednesday, April 17

"Poppy attempts to comfort a heartbroken Luna. Liam and Hope agree to let Beth spend more time with Deacon."

Thursday, April 18

"Deacon pursues a new lead in his quest to prove he’s not crazy. Finn shares his concern about Deacon with Steffy."

Friday, April 19

"Lauren Fenmore shares details about Sheila’s past with Deacon. Hope, Liam, Steffy and Finn worry about Deacon’s mental health."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8: "Deacon has a complete meltdown at the crematorium over Sheila. Finn and Hope comfort one another over their recent losses. Chief Baker gives Steffy something to be grateful for."

Tuesday, April 9: "Steffy asks Finn about Sheila’s memorial. Luna gets anxious when Hope announces her line’s new design partners. Deacon drops an implausible theory at Finn."

Wednesday, April 10: "A disbelieving Finn questions Deacon’s sanity."

Thursday, April 11: "Luna is determined to confess to RJ about her night with Zende. A tormented Deacon gives Ridge an earful about Sheila."

Friday, April 12: "Ridge gives Deacon a big reality check. Finn throws Steffy a curveball. Zende confides in Carter about his feelings for Luna."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.