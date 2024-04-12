The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 15-19

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 15.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 15 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15

"Victor and Nikki’s party takes an unexpected turn, Christine puts the breaks on her future plans with Danny, and Jordan sets her sights on a new target."

Tuesday, April 16

"Victor and Jack put their differences aside to help their families, Summer and Kyle’s world spins out of control, and Victoria questions her trust in Claire."

Wednesday, April 17

"Nikki shares a secret with Lauren, Nick and Phyllis support Summer, and Traci gives Ashley some tough love."

Thursday, April 18

"Chelsea and Adam share a difference of opinion about Connor, Christine receives a blast from the past, and Lily vows to make Daniel pay for his betrayal."

Friday, April 19

"Victor and Jack join forces, Nikki goes rogue, and Adam turns to Sharon for guidance."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 8 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8: "Victor sets a trap for Jordan, Victoria and Claire make a move, and Audra sees a new side of Ashley."

Tuesday, April 9: "Nikki breaks a promise to Victor, Daniel asks Lily for a second chance, and The Abbotts work together to help Ashley."

Wednesday, April 10: "Tucker travels outside of his comfort zone, as Ashley engages in a power struggle."

Thursday, April 11: "Sharon receives a distress call from Jack, Summer stands her ground with Kyle, and Ashley struggles in a new environment."

Friday, April 12: "Family and friends gather to celebrate a special milestone for Victor and Nikki."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.