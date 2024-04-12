Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 15-19

It's a brand new week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or if need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 15-19.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 15

"Snowed in at the Horton Cabin, Johnny and Chanel spend their honeymoon… with Julie. Brady and Theresa tell Tate he needs to keep his distance from Holly. Stefan hires Sloan to defend him. EJ holds a press conference."

Tuesday, April 16

"Johnny and Julie become concerned when Chanel goes missing in the snowstorm. Paulina continues with her treatment and Sarah checks on her. EJ tries to dodge reporters, but Chad and Xander stop him from leaving. Ava and Harris pack up her things as she prepares to move."

Wednesday, April 17

"Paulina joins the search for missing Chanel. Marlena prays that John is ready for the truth when he receives some information about his time in Aria, Greece. Eric is confused by his and Sloan’s financial situation. Konstantin panics when he loses something of great value to him."

Thursday, April 18

"Alex tells Theresa some unfortunate news about Bella. Maggie makes a bold move to help Konstantin stay in the country. Kristen and Stefan try to figure out a way to keep EJ from becoming CEO of DiMera. Wendy shares with Tripp that she feels afraid. Ava and Harris discuss their need to get into the Bistro and recover Gil’s black book for Clyde."

Friday, April 19

"Jada overhears Rafe telling Everett to sign the divorce papers. Marlena and John babysit Jude. Chad and Thomas share family time together. Everett lies to Stephanie when he tells her the hypnosis therapy is helping. Maggie and Konstantin discuss their impending wedding."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 8

"John asks Harris about his time at Bayview. Steve makes a confession to Kayla. Brady and Alex discuss their respective relationships with Theresa. Konstantin encounters Theresa, looking for an update on Alex. Maggie and Julie go over recent events regarding Konstantin."

Tuesday, April 9

"Paulina and Abe prepare for her radioactive iodine treatment. Chanel and Johnny arrive at the Horton cabin for their honeymoon. Clyde orders Ava to retrieve an item hidden at the Bistro. Tripp and Wendy enjoy some exercise in the park. After a spat with Holly, EJ is confronted by Kristen about Stefan’s arrest."

Wednesday, April 10

"Eric confronts Sloan about being late on rent. With Sarah’s support, Xander is determined to figure out who set him up. Everett reaches out to Marlena for help. Jada asks Stephanie if she still has feelings for Everett. Nicole rips into Kristen for her verbal attack on Holly."

Thursday, April 11

"Holly and Tate enjoy a romantic picnic together. Steve apologizes to Kayla. Konstantin gives Maggie bad news. Stephanie questions Everett about why he won’t sign the divorce papers. Worried about Clyde, Ava turns to Harris for comfort."

Friday, April 12

"Konstantin continues to charm Maggie. Xander tells Chad he wants an investigation into who framed him. While in isolation, Paulina gets snippy with Abe. Johnny and Chanel’s honeymoon is interrupted."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.